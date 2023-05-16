Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Commercial Vehicle Group: Backdoor EV Growth Play With Breakout Momentum

Summary

  • Commercial Vehicle Group stock is under intense accumulation in late April and May, on a much better-than-expected earnings and sales report for the last quarter.
  • The valuation is low, and return/margins could rise strongly from today.
  • Robust demand for electrical equipment in the EV market could support a double in the stock quote over the next 12 months.

Large Group Of People Forming A Growing Arrow

imaginima

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has been a supplier to heavy equipment and truck manufacturers for decades, but new growth in demand for electric vehicle [EV] wiring could spike sales/profits and the share price into 2024. My research conclusion: if EV-related sales

https://ir.cvgrp.com/news/news-details/2023/CVG-Reports-First-Quarter-2023-Results/default.aspx

Seeking Alpha Table - Commercial Vehicle Group, Wall Street Analyst Projections for 2023-24, Made on May 14th, 2023

https://cvgrp.com/

https://s24.q4cdn.com/547171439/files/doc_financials/2023/q1/CVG-Q1-23-Earnings-Deck_FINAL.pdf

https://s24.q4cdn.com/547171439/files/doc_financials/2023/q1/CVG-Q1-23-Earnings-Deck_FINAL.pdf

https://s24.q4cdn.com/547171439/files/doc_financials/2023/q1/CVG-Q1-23-Earnings-Deck_FINAL.pdf

YCharts - Commercial Vehicle Group, 10 Years of Price Change

YCharts - Commercial Vehicle Group, Price to Trailing Fundamentals, Since 2004

YCharts - Heavy Equipment &amp; Truck Suppliers and Manufacturers, Price to Trailing Sales, 6 Months

YCharts - Heavy Equipment &amp; Truck Suppliers and Manufacturers, Price to Trailing Cash Flow, 6 Months

YCharts - Heavy Equipment &amp; Truck Suppliers and Manufacturers, Price to Trailing Book Value, 6 Months

YCharts - Heavy Equipment &amp; Truck Suppliers and Manufacturers, Price to Forward Projected Earnings, 6 Months

YCharts - Commercial Vehicle Group, EV Stats on EBITDA & Revenues, Since 2004

YCharts - Heavy Equipment & Truck Suppliers and Manufacturers, EV to Forward Projected EBITDA, 6 Months

YCharts - Heavy Equipment & Truck Suppliers and Manufacturers, EV to Forward Projected Sales, 6 Months

YCharts - Heavy Equipment &amp; Truck Suppliers and Manufacturers, Total Returns, 8 Weeks

YCharts - Heavy Equipment &amp; Truck Suppliers and Manufacturers, Total Returns, 1 Year

StockCharts.com - Commercial Vehicle Group, Author Reference Points, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

Seeking Alpha Table - Commercial Vehicle Group, Quant Rank, May 14th, 2023

Nationally ranked stock picker for 30 years. Victory Formation and Bottom Fishing Club quant-sort pioneer.....Paul Franke is a private investor and speculator with 36 years of trading experience. Mr. Franke was Editor and Publisher of the Maverick Investor® newsletter during the 1990s, widely quoted by CNBC®, Barron’s®, the Washington Post® and Investor’s Business Daily®. Paul was consistently ranked among top investment advisors nationally for stock market and commodity macro views by Timer Digest® during the 1990s. Mr. Franke was ranked #1 in the Motley Fool® CAPS stock picking contest during parts of 2008 and 2009, out of 60,000+ portfolios. Mr. Franke was Director of Research at Quantemonics Investing® from 2010-13, running several model portfolios on the Covestor.com mirror platform (including the least volatile, lowest beta, fully-invested equity portfolio on the site). As of April 2023, he was ranked in the Top 5% of bloggers by TipRanks® for stock picking performance on positions held one year. A contrarian stock picking style, along with daily algorithm analysis of fundamental and technical data have been developed into a system for finding stocks, named the “Victory Formation.” Supply/demand imbalances signaled by specific stock price and volume movements are a critical part of this formula for success. Mr. Franke suggests investors use 10% or 20% stop-loss levels on individual choices and a diversified approach of owning at least 50 well positioned favorites to achieve regular stock market outperformance. The short sale of securities in overvalued, weak momentum stocks as pair trades and hedges is also a part of the Victory Formation long/short portfolio design. "Bottom Fishing Club" articles focus on deep-value candidates or stocks experiencing a major reversal in technical momentum to the upside. "Volume Breakout Report" articles discuss positive trend changes backed by strong price and volume trading action.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This writing is for educational and informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author does not provide personalized or individualized investment advice or information that is tailored to the needs of any particular recipient. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. When investing in securities, investors should be able to bear the loss of their entire investment and should make their own determination of whether or not to make any investment based on their own independent evaluation and analysis. No statement or expression of opinion, or any other matter herein, directly or indirectly, is an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities or financial instruments mentioned. Any projections, market outlooks, or estimates herein are forward-looking statements based upon certain assumptions that should not be construed as indicative of actual events that will occur. This article is not an investment research report, but the author’s opinion written at a point in time. Opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in the securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The author expressly disclaims all liability for errors and omissions in the service and for the use or interpretation by others of information contained herein. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

