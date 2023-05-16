If I Could Only Buy 2 Growth Companies In May 2023

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

In general, I tend to suggest underweighting growth companies in an investment portfolio, particularly when their Valuation is relatively high and high growth expectations are priced into their stock price. The reason being that high growth expectations being priced in can increase the risk for investors while at the same time it reduces the probability of it resulting in a successful long-term investment.

However, this is not the case for Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), which is one of the two growth companies that I have selected this month as I consider it to be an excellent pick in terms of risk and reward.

At the company’s current price level, I consider the risks that come attached to an investment as being relatively low. Furthermore, I believe that the reward (compound annual rate of return) can be high for investors: my DCF Model indicates a compound annual rate of return of 11% for Alphabet. For these reasons, I suggest overweighting the company in an investment portfolio.

Alphabet not only has an attractive Valuation (the company has a P/E [FWD] Ratio of 20.27, standing 24.15% below its Average over the last 5 years), it also disposes of an enormous financial health (Aaa credit rating from Moody’s and an EBITDA Margin [TTM] of 30.74%, which stands 72.25% above the Sector Median) as well as strong competitive advantages.

Salesforce (CRM) is my second pick of the month: I consider the company to be particularly attractive due to the excellent results it has shown in terms of growth (EBIT Growth Rate [FWD] of 32.58%) in combination with its relatively high Profitability (EBITDA Margin [TTM] of 17.34%, which stands 94.49% above the Sector Median).

However, I see the risk factors that come attached to an investment in Salesforce as being higher when compared to an Alphabet investment, which is the reason that I suggest to only underweight Salesforce.

In a first step, the two selected growth companies needed to fulfil at least the following requirements to be part of a pre-selection of companies.

Market Capitalization > $5B

P/E [FWD] Ratio < 100

Average Revenue Growth Rate over the past 3 years > 6%

Average EBITDA Growth Rate over the past 3 years > 6%

EBIT Margin [TTM] > 0%

From this pre-selection, I then selected Alphabet and Salesforce as my top picks for the month of May 2023.

Alphabet

Besides the fact that Alphabet has not recently shown the same growth rates as before, (the company’s Revenue Growth [YoY] stands at 5.08% while its Average Revenue Growth [YoY] over the past 5 years lies at 22.18%), I still believe that it’s an excellent pick for investors when investing over the long term.

I believe that Alphabet’s strong competitive advantages will contribute to investors achieving excellent investment results: among the company’s competitive advantages are its financial health, the enormous amount of data it has collected over the past decades as well as its high brand value (with a brand value of $281,382M, the company is 3rd in the ranking of the most valuable brands in the world according to Brand Finance) and its continuous focus on innovation.

Due to the company’s strong competitive advantages in combination with its currently attractive Valuation and its enormous Profitability, I maintain my strong buy rating for Alphabet and I have therefore selected it as one of my top growth companies to invest in during this month of May.

Alphabet’s Profitability

Alphabet has an EBITDA Margin [TTM] of 30.74%, which lies 72.92% above the Sector Median and a Net Income Margin [TTM] of 20.58%, which is 558.97% above the Sector Median, thus confirming the company’s strength when it comes to Profitability.

Alphabet’s strong Profitability is further confirmed when looking at its Return on Equity of 22.78%, which is 660.03% above the Sector Median.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Alphabet’s current Valuation

At its current stock price of $112.28, Alphabet has a P/E [FWD] Ratio of 20.27, which stands 24.15% below its Average over the last 5 years, serving as a first indicator that the company is currently undervalued.

When compared to its peer group, It can be highlighted that Alphabet has a lower Valuation than Microsoft (MSFT) (P/E [FWD] Ratio of 32.62) and Apple (AAPL) (29.63) and its Valuation is significantly below the one of Amazon (AMZN) (72.36) while being in line with Meta’s (META) (20.21). These Valuation metrics once again underline my theory that Alphabet is undervalued at this moment in time.

Discounted Cash Flow Model for Alphabet

My DCF Model currently shows an intrinsic value of $114.81 for the Alphabet stock. At the company’s current stock price of $112.28 this implies an upside of 2.3%, serving as an additional indicator that Alphabet is currently undervalued.

Internal Rate of Return for Alphabet

Below you can find the Internal Rate of Return for Alphabet calculated with my DCF Model: at Alphabet’s current stock price of $112.28, my DCF Model indicates a compound annual rate of return of approximately 11%. (In bold you can see the compound annual rate of return for the company’s current stock price of $112.28.)

Purchase Price of the Alphabet Stock Internal Rate of Return as according to my DCF Model $90.00 17% $95.00 16% $100.00 14% $105.00 13% $110.00 11% $112.28 11% $115.00 10% $120.00 9% $125.00 8% $130.00 7% $135.00 6% Click to enlarge

Source: The Author

Taking into account the relatively low risk factors that come attached to an Alphabet investment, I consider an expected compound annual rate of return of 11% as being attractive for investors. Therefore, the company receives my strong buy rating.

Alphabet's Growth Rate

When considering Alphabet's EBIT Growth Rate [CAGR] over the past 3 years, it can be highlighted that it has been superior to its peer group: while Alphabet has achieved an EBIT Growth Rate [CAGR] of 25.91%, Meta's has been 5.36%, Apple's has been 19.63%, Microsoft's has been 18.28% and Amazon's has been -1.53%. These metrics further support my belief in selecting Alphabet as one of my top growth picks to invest.

Alphabet according to the Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking

The Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking has also contributed to me selecting Alphabet as one of the two growth companies to invest in this month.

The company is ranked 4th (out of 63) within the Interactive Media and Services Industry and 4th out of 252 within the Communication Services Sector. In the overall ranking, the company is at position 37 (out of 4725), which is an excellent overall position and further underlines my investment thesis.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Alphabet according to the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating

According to the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating, Alphabet is a strong buy, which supports my own strong buy rating for the company.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Salesforce

I have selected Salesforce as one of the picks to invest in during this month of May, partly because the company has shown excellent results in terms of growth in recent years (its Average EBIT Growth [FWD] over the past 5 years stands at 30.32%), it also currently has a relatively attractive Valuation (P/E Non-GAAP [FWD] Ratio of 28.63) and I consider it to be quite strong in terms of Profitability (A2 credit rating from Moody’s and an EBITDA Margin [TTM] of 17.34%, which is significantly above the Sector Median of 8.92%).

Salesforce’s strength in terms of Growth

In recent years, the company has shown excellent results in terms of growth: this can be underlined by the company’s EPS Diluted Growth Rate [FWD] of 22.47% (which is 117.94% above the Sector Median) and its Free Cash Flow Per Share Growth Rate [FWD] of 23.01% (which is 124.89% above the Sector Median).

In terms of Growth, I see Salesforce as being ahead of its peer group: while the company has shown an Average Revenue Growth Rate [CAGR] of 24.36%, Adobe’s (ADBE) is 18.51%, Microsoft’s is 14.41%, SAP’s (SAP) is 6.12% and Oracle’s (ORCL) is 4.08%.

These growth metrics have further contributed to me selecting Salesforce as one of my two top growth companies to invest in during this month.

Salesforce’s current Valuation

At this moment of writing, Salesforce has a P/E Non-GAAP [FWD] Ratio of 28.63. This P/E Ratio stands 45.34% below its Average over the last 5 years, thus serving as an indicator that the company is undervalued.

In addition to the above, it can be highlighted that the company currently has a Price / Sales [FWD] Ratio of 5.79, which lies 25.36% below its Average from over the past 5 years while providing investors with further evidence that the company is undervalued.

This is also confirmed when looking at the company’s Price / Cash Flow [FWD] Ratio of 23.24, which is 32.86% lower than its Average from over the past 5 years.

All of the above metrics strengthen my belief that Salesforce is currently undervalued, a fact that has contributed to me selecting the company as one of my top growth stocks to invest in this month.

Salesforce according to the Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking

Salesforce holds an excellent position as according to the Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking. At this moment in time, the company is ranked 2nd out of 208 within the Application Software Industry and 5th out of 590 within the Information Technology Sector. In the Overall Ranking, the company is placed 36th out of 4726, which clearly indicates that Salesforce is an attractive fit for investors at this moment in time.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Salesforce according to the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating further strengthens my belief that Salesforce is attractive at its current price levels: the company is rated as a strong buy.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risk Factors

Between these two picks, I consider Alphabet to be the one that comes with less risks attached. This is why I suggest to overweight the Alphabet stock in a long-term investment portfolio while underweighting the Salesforce stock.

Alphabet has an EBIT Margin [TTM] of 25.35% and has the highest possible Aaa credit rating from Moody’s. Alphabet’s current Total Cash & ST Investments of $115,102M further demonstrate the company’s enormous financial health, thus making it a relatively low risk investment.

Salesforce has an EBIT Margin [TTM] of 5.53% while the company has an A2 credit rating from Moody’s. Salesforce current Total Cash & ST Investments are at $12,508M.

Furthermore, Alphabet has a Total Debt To Equity Ratio of 11.30% while Salesforce’s is at 25.50%.

In addition to the factors mentioned above, it can be added that Alphabet’s 24M Beta of 1.23 expresses that an investment in the company comes with less risks than investing in Salesforce (24M Beta Factor of 1.58).

Moreover, Alphabet has the higher Current Ratio (2.35 when compared to Salesforce’s 1.02) and the higher Quick Ratio (2.20 compared to 0.90), once again confirming that it’s the less risky investment and supporting my thesis to overweight Alphabet in a long-term investment portfolio and to only underweight Salesforce.

Conclusion

Investing in growth companies generally comes attached to relatively high-risk factors, which is why I generally suggest having a limited amount of growth companies in your overall investment portfolio in order to reduce its risk level while increasing the probability of achieving excellent investment results over the long term.

However, you can find growth companies that come attached to less risks (which increases the probability of making successful long-term investments) and that do not have high growth expectations priced into the stock price.

I consider Alphabet to be one of these companies. It has an attractive Valuation (P/E [FWD] Ratio of 20.27, which stands 24.15% below its Average over the last 5 years), strong competitive advantages, and an enormous financial health (Aaa credit rating from Moody’s and Total Cash & ST Investments of $115,102M). Furthermore, I consider the risk/reward for Alphabet investors to be excellent.

Therefore, I have selected Alphabet as one of my two top growth companies to invest in this month while suggesting to overweight the company in a long-term oriented investment portfolio. However, I would give the Alphabet stock a proportion that does not exceed 5% of the overall portfolio in order to reduce the level of risk.

Salesforce is my second pick of the month: the company has shown excellent results in terms of growth in recent years (Average EBIT Growth Rate [FWD] of 30.31% over the past 5 years).

However, I consider the risks that come attached to an investment in Salesforce to be higher when compared to Alphabet. With that in mind, I suggest to only underweight the company if you decide to include it in your investment portfolio (I advise that the Salesforce stock does not exceed more than 2% of your overall portfolio, thus reducing its risk level).

Author’s Note: I would appreciate hearing your opinion on this selection of growth companies. Do you own any of these picks or plan to acquire either of them? Which growth companies are currently your favorite?