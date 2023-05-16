Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why American Airlines Might See Strong Upside - And One Reason To Avoid It

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
23.92K Followers

Summary

  • Despite economic headwinds, American Airlines and its peers continue to see rebounding demand.
  • The airline is making tremendous progress in streamlining its operations and improving its balance sheet health.
  • American Airlines appears to be significantly undervalued if it continues to execute well over the next few years.
  • However, I prefer buying aerospace suppliers due to stronger business models and fewer risks that hurt the long-term risk/reward.
Airbus a320 American Airlines flying, 11 May, 2022, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

miglagoa

Introduction

It's time to talk about an airline. In this case, Texas-based American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL). While I have been skeptical about airlines in the past (I still am), there are at least two good reasons to assess the health of the world's

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
23.92K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.