Big Tech Gains Indicate A Survivability Shift, Not A Market Recovery

Big Tech has never been more relevant than ever before. In the current quarter, investors are largely retreating from the conviction in specific names and investing into broad market ETFs as well as large tech stocks. While investing in the former has the benefit of risk diversification, the latter have benefited from depressed earnings estimates which, upon being beaten, have resulted in flows that boosted their stock valuations at a rate higher than that of the broad market.

However, this is by no means a recent phenomenon.

Historical Trends: Big Tech vs the Market

Let’s consider an equally-weighted basket of ten tech stocks: Meta Platforms (META), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet, Class A (GOOG), Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). This ten-ticker basket is broadly described as the “FAANG+” theme. The market can be represented by the S&P 500 (SPX in index form or SPY in ETF form).

Around the start of the fourth quarter of 2021, the net performance of FAANG+ for the year started to overtake that of the broad market.

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Yahoo!

As the market took on a distinctively bullish outlook shortly after the end of the second quarter, FAANG+ displayed increasingly strong evidence of directional cues being taken from the market albeit with a distinct outperformance.

2022 saw the market close 20% lower than at the start of the year. In the same period, FAANG+ read the same phenomenon to close more than 50% lower than at the start of the year.

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Yahoo!

In 2023, in the year till the 12th of May, the performance comparison is even more skewed. While the market is down by a modest 0.5% from the start of the year, the FAANG+ is up by more than 45%.

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Yahoo!

Now, the entirety of FAANG+ is represented in the S&P 500 as well. This highlights an important fact: these 10 stocks now represent the “top of the line” of the market and occupy a large portion of the market only limited by weightage limits in the index:

If any company has a full market capitalization (FMC) weight greater than 24%, the company’s weight is capped at 23%; The sum of the companies with weights greater than 4.8% cannot exceed 50% of the total index weight, failing which weights are readjusted starting from the smallest company until this rule holds true.

If unfettered of these rules, the S&P 500 would both be dominated by the likes of these ten companies and show higher performance. This is by no means a criticism of the index methodology; in fact, it demonstrates the risk diversification benefits obtained by "buying the index". The fact that it isn't doing so well indicates how overwrought the valuation of Big Tech is.

Price and Volatility Trends, Quarterly

Volatility and price level changes have a definite role to play in the net performance estimation of estimates. A tabulation of volatility (as represented by standard deviation) for each quarter and price changes from the start to the end of the quarter reveal some very interesting trends:

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Yahoo!

Overall trends in volatility indicate that the market tends to be around 7-9 times more volatile than the FAANG+. The lowest is around the 6X in this past quarter while the highest is at the 10-20X level seen from Q2 through Q4 of this past year. In terms of prices, there is a much wider range of variance to support any statement of trends contrary to that of volatility. However, it can be seen that relative to the market, the rate of price change tends to be less extreme.

Generally, the FAANG+ theme has tended to be less extreme and more bullish than the market in terms of price performance.

Consequences

As highlighted in the recent article regarding Tesla and other U.S. electric car manufacturers, there is a distinct element of "survivability" being priced into these shares over fundamentals. In effect, smaller companies (both mid- and small-cap) will find it increasingly difficult to secure capital and growth on account of lower valuations. Further downstream, privately-held firms will face increasing hurdles in similar endeavors. This distinctive concentration of "market confidence" has very grim consequences for companies that lie outside of a small universe of companies: in effect, it raises the hurdles for wealth creation higher for all those outside the circle.

Note: A similar phenomenon is observable in the course of the banking crisis, as highlighted in the end of April and expressed subsequently in the course of the author's commentary to MarketWatch and a number of publications. The fullness of the author's rationale for that position can be found here.

The consequences on the American consumer (and investor), of course, is far more telling. With limited choices comes limited investor power. It would be of some comfort if the economy were to emerge on the other end of the recession widely touted to be in the offing with some redressal for this imbalance; however, for that to happen, a deep systemic evolution is in order, which is a multi-disciplinary approach not just limited to stock picks.

The FAANG+ theme will outperform at least during bull runs. Its directional shift in Q2 so far this year must not be construed as signs of overall economic recovery. Therefore, investor caution is recommended.