Wall Street Breakfast: 13F Season

13F season

It's that time of the quarter again, when hedge funds with at least $100M in assets under management disclose their holdings. The flurry of filings gives investors a chance to see what they bought and sold during Q1, like long positions, and call and put options, though shorts aren't included in the statements. Besides detailing where the "smart money" is being put to work, some may seek out vulnerabilities they can profit from, though hedge funds usually wait until the last minute to publish their holdings so as not to let the public know what they are doing.



Big bets on AI: Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne and David Tepper's Appaloosa showed sizable positions in stocks benefiting from the artificial intelligence boom, such as AI-focused Microsoft (MSFT), as well as Nvidia (NVDA), which is up over 100% YTD. Other bets centered around Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), healthcare company IQVIA (IQV) and Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). Bill Ackman's Pershing Square and Daniel Loeb's Third Point also upped their stakes in Alphabet, which hastily released a chatbot called Bard in March after Microsoft poured billions of dollars into ChatGPT maker OpenAI.



Investors additionally eyed the new positions of Warren Buffett, who is well-known for being a value investor. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) took new stakes in Capital One Financial (COF) and alcoholic beverage maker Diageo (DEO), while divesting four other stocks including Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC (TSM) and furniture retailer RH (RH). The Oracle of Omaha also upped stakes in Apple (AAPL) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY), but reduced holdings in Chevron (CVX) and several others. See more 13F headlines on Seeking Alpha covering Daniel Loeb's Third Point, Steven Cohen's Point72, David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital and Paul Singer's Elliott Management.



Fine print: While the transactions can be helpful, it's important to remember that 13Fs don't tell the whole story about what funds are doing. As noted above, bearish bets like short-selling are not included in the statement, so visible long-core holdings could actually be hedges against those positions. In some instances, the reports can also reflect investment decisions made several months ago since they are only filed up to 45 days after the quarter is complete. (94 comments)

Relief rally

Regional bank stocks got some rare love on Monday as traders gave some confidence to a sector that has been under pressure since March. PacWest (NASDAQ:PACW) rose 18% after falling 21% last week, while other regionals like Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) were among the biggest gainers in the S&P 500 (here are the other banks that rode the rally). Some pressure may be dissipating as market participants shift their focus towards the debt ceiling debate, while a new 13F filing showed that Michael Burry took stakes in bank stocks like PacWest (PACW) and First Republic (OTCPK:FRCB). Former Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) CEO Greg Becker will also apologize before the Senate Banking Committee later today, but will reiterate that any bank could not have "survived a run of that velocity and magnitude." (1 comment)

Reality Pro

Anticipation is building for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) mixed reality headset, which is highly likely to be announced at the company's developer conference next month. Pricing for the device, which is expected to incorporate both virtual and augmented reality, has not yet been revealed, but industry watchers expect the headset to cost around $3,000. It will reportedly be released in experimental mode and comes with an external battery pack, concessions that Apple had to make as the market is already full of competitors and it would take too much time to release a production version. Back in February, Apple was said to have delayed the announcement of the long-awaited device from April to June because of "lingering issues" with the development of the product. (20 comments)

$17T and counting

With inflation continuing to outpace consumers' wage increases, it's no surprise that their levels of debt are rising. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, total U.S. household debt rose by 0.9% to $17.05T, with balances standing $2.9T higher than at the end of 2019 (before the pandemic recession). See the full breakdown covering categories like mortgage balances, credit cards, auto loans and student debt. The report comes on the heels of last week's Consumer Sentiment Index that showed people are feeling less optimistic both about their current situation and their expectations, while SA analyst Wolf Richter writes that despite Fed tightening and bank collapses, it's still "an astoundingly loose financial situation." (3 comments)