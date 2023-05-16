Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ringing The Canadian Bell: BCE - 6% Yield - To Hold Or Sell

May 16, 2023 7:25 AM ETBCE Inc. (BCE), BCE:CA6 Comments
Summary

  • BCE is the largest Canadian telecommunications provider and has a nice BBB+ Credit rating.
  • It has dual listings on the Toronto and US stock exchange with ~6% dividend yield.
  • The 5-year dividend growth is ~5% which currently gives it an attractive inflation beating return.
  • Caution, in my estimation, appears from the earnings being lower than the dividend payment, giving me some concerns for a sustainable rising future dividend.
  • Prices, earnings and cash flows are discussed and a recommendation made.
Telecommunication Tower for 2G 3G 4G 5G network during sunset. Antenna, BTS, microwave, repeater, base station, IOT. Technology concept in internet and mobile communication

Jaiz Anuar

BCE Inc.

BCE (NYSE:BCE, TSX:BCE:CA) operates as Bell wireless, wireline and media segments; was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada. It just announced combining its Bell Wireless and Bell Wireline operating segments to form Bell CTS/ Communication and

FG BCE Us chart

BCE Technical Analysis Chart (FASTgraph May 14th, 2023)

FG BCE US dividends 5yr

5 Year Dividend and Pay Out % (FASTgraph May 14, 2023.)

BCE 5yr price chart YF

BCE 5 year Price movement (Yahoo Finance May 15, 2023)

YF 1 yr BCE price chart

BCE US$ Price movement 1 year (Yahoo Finance May 15, 2023)

Retired Pharmacist 2010. My name is Rose and I "Nose or Knows" growing dividends on quality dividend paying stocks will keep portfolio income strong with a primary goal of a minimum solid 4+% yield.  Currently it sits at ~4.6% with ~18% cash awaiting value investing.  Solid total return just happens to follow when buying great quality companies with rising earnings and a margin of safety in price. The Rose Income Garden "RIG" portfolio currently holds 78 stocks/ investments, in all 11 sectors.

I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Teller / The Fortune Teller.  The following list shows the # of stocks in each sector along with the largest holding. All stocks listings and statistics are presented at The Macro Trading Factory service alphabetically with sector, credit ratings, current and forward dividend information, yield, x-dates, pay dates, charts and more. All portfolio changes, sells and buys get a Trading Alert and a service article. 

Goals:

- Quality, low debt companies with great credit ratings and selling at a fair or better price and with a safe and rising dividend.

- To keep defensive stocks/sectors at 50% Portfolio Income.

- Also needed is continued patience watching and waiting for it to happen. Doing nothing when others panic makes for success! 

Update: May 14, 2023.

How to join Macro Trading Factory: explained here: https://seekingalpha.com/author/the-macro-teller/research.

Sectors and holdings are as suggested by Bloomberg.  Some positions are large and some small ; The service has listings for all 78 and shows all trading moves since inception late in 2021.

The largest holding is listed for each sector :

Consumer Staples (10 stocks): (PM) / Philip Morris

Healthcare (9) : (MRK ) / Merck

Communications- tele (3):  (VZ) / Verizon

Utility (9): (XEL) / Xcel Energy 

Consumer Discretionary (2): (HD) / Home Depot

Energy (6): (ENB) / Enbridge

Tech/ "fin-tech" : (4): (AVGO) / Broadcom

Industrial- Defensive (2): (LMT) / Lockheed Martin

Industrial (6): (SBLK) / Star Bulk Carriers

Material (2) : (FMC) FMC Corp.

Financial: (15):  (10) BDCs/ (ARCC) / Ares Capital, (1) bank, (1) ETF CEF , (1) BDC preferred and (2) mREIT

-Fixed Bond (1):  STWD


REAL ESTATE (Healthcare REITs): (3) : (OHI)  / Omega Healthcare

REAL ESTATE Misc (6): (SPG) / Simon Property Group 

Cash is ~17.8%

I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Trader.  I also belong to the service Wheel of Fortune run by his alter ego The Fortune Teller.  
Happy Investing to ALL !!!  Rose :))

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

BCE was most recently sold. Rose's Income Garden "RIG" now contains 78 stocks.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

