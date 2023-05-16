sanfel

Lately the market seems to be in love with covered call funds and companies keep launching new ones. While many of the most popular covered call funds (e.g., QYLD, JEPI, XYLD, JEPQ) take an index-based approach, we are now starting to see some single-stock based covered call funds. Of these, the most popular one is TSLY (NYSEARCA:TSLY) and the fund's total assets already jumped from $5 million to $65 in only 3 months due to sky-high demand. The fund sells covered calls against Tesla's stock (TSLA) in a way that is highly unusual in order to generate yield.

Data by YCharts

The popularity of TSLY led the company (YieldMax) to launch several other single-stock based funds such as APLY (based on Apple stock) and NVDY (based on Nvidia stock) and we can only expect them to launch more of these in the near future. Since these funds deal with highly volatile single stocks, their dividend yields can be as high as 50-60% at times when volatility is high compared to index-based covered call funds that yield about 7-9% under normal conditions and 10-12% when volatility is high, and this partly explains why they are so popular.

Many people buy this fund without understanding what exactly it does though. You don't have to be an expert in options market in order to buy this product (if you were you would just be selling your own options and not needing this fund after all) but you should at least understand what you are buying and what its implications are.

To be honest, TSLY is not your typical covered call fund. There are 3 reasons for this and I already explained the first reason. It is based on a single stock and not an index or basket of stocks. This makes this fund exceptionally risky but also exceptionally rewarding when the underlying stock (TSLA) performs well. So you are basically taking a bet in TSLA stock when you buy TSLY.

The second reason this fund is different from other covered call funds is because it doesn't sell traditional covered calls. In traditional covered calls, you buy 100 shares of a stock and sell a call option against those 100 shares. This fund instead uses a synthetic methodology where it buys call options and sells call options against it. This methodology is known as calendar spreads but also known as PMCC (poor man's covered call) because it requires less capital than buying 100 shares of a stock so you can simulate a covered call position without using as much money.

The third (and most important) reason this fund is different from other covered call funds is because it takes a highly bullish position. This is something no one seems to mention on the internet across all the articles and YouTube videos I came across regarding this fund. I will explain what this means. Most covered call funds actually take neutral-to-slightly bullish positions and they actually perform the best when the market is either flat or slightly up. For example, Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) sells at the money calls against 100% of their position so this fund takes a neutral position against the market and benefits most from a flat market.

Covered call positions don't always have to be neutral though. You can sell options at a strike price much higher than the current price and build a position that will capture some upside in the stock. This means you will have to accept a lower premium and lower yields but that's a sacrifice many option-sellers are willing to make if they are feeling particularly bullish at the time.

It turns out that TSLY's position is quite bullish actually. We can tell that by taking a look at the fund's current set up listed on its page (which gets updated very frequently by the way).

Currently, apart from cash and bonds (which it uses as collateral against the positions it creates) the fund has 5 main positions.

TSLA 06/16/2023 165.01 C (LONG position)

TSLA 06/16/2023 205.01 C (LONG position)

TESLA I CLL OPT 05/23 177.500 (SHORT position)

TSLA 06/16/2023 165.01 P (SHORT position)

TSLA 06/16/2023 205.01 P (SHORT position)

As soon as you see the positions above, you will be wondering two things. First, you will wonder why there are so many positions and not just a simple calendar spread (also known as Poor Man's Covered Call or Synthetic Covered Call) like the fund's description says. Second, you will wonder what's going on with the last 2 options where the fund actually sold put options because covered call funds often don't sell puts (even though selling deeply in the money puts can also simulate stock ownership).

Let's take a step back and let me explain how synthetic covered call positions are traditionally created before I can explain how and why this fund is doing it differently and why it's actually taking a bullish bet on TSLA and not a neutral bet like most covered call funds do.

When a trader creates a synthetic covered call position, they ideally want to create a position where it acts exactly like a "regular covered call" position. That means not only buying any call option on that stock but actually buying a call option that's deep in the money because it minimizes the time value you will be paying for the stock. For example if you have a "stock ABC" which trades for $100 per share and you want to simulate ownership of its stock in order to create a synthetic covered call position, you want to buy call options with a strike price of $75 or below. When you buy a call option with strike price of $75 of a stock trading at $100, you pay very little time value because your strike price is so far away from the current price. This allows you to simulate "ownership" of this stock. If you buy a call option too close to the current price, you are paying too much time premium and you won't make any profit from time decay or IV decay (you might even lose money if the stock is flat).

Above, you are seeing that this fund bought call options of TSLA with a strike price of $165 (expiring in June 16th) and sold call options of the same stock with a strike price of $177.50. Considering that the stock currently trades at $165 (at the time of writing this article) you can see that the fund bought TSLA options right at the money which doesn't really simulate ownership of the stock because most of the stock's value comes from time value and not its intrinsic value.

How does the fund solve this? By selling cash covered puts. Thus comes the last 2 positions listed above.

TSLA 06/16/2023 165.01 P (SHORT position)

TSLA 06/16/2023 205.01 P (SHORT position)

By selling these put options, the fund recuperates some of the time premium it paid for its call options. Here is the problem though. This creates an ultra bullish position for the fund where it now wants TSLA stock to rise in order to perform. If TSLA stock were to crash, these short put positions would weight against the fund heavily and cause its value to drop significantly.

Let us plug in these numbers into an options calculator to better demonstrate what profit/loss profile looks like for this fund (assuming the IV stays the same for the sake of simplicity). As you can see below, the fund takes a highly bullish position (double-bullish actually) where it makes more money when TSLA is higher and loses a lot of money when TSLA is lower. This is significantly different from other covered call funds where position tends to be neutral with a slight bullish bias. As a matter of fact, if TSLA stays flat, this fund will make almost no money which is against the whole idea of selling covered calls.

The profit/loss graph for TSLY's positions for different price points for TSLA stock (optionsprofitcalculator.com)

Conclusion

The whole point of creating synthetic covered call is to avoid leverage, that's why it's called "poor man's covered call" but this fund built its position in a way that actually creates extra leverage and defeats the purpose of doing synthetic covered calls. It also doesn't benefit from flat price action. I am definitely not saying you should avoid this fund or sell it but you should understand what you are buying. This is not your typical covered call fund with neutral bias but an actual bullish bet on TSLA. This fund will perform best when TSLA is rising and perform worst when TSLA is falling. If you are fairly bullish on TSLA you can buy this fund but if you are neutral against the stock, you might want to stay on sidelines until your sentiment changes.