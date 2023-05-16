Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Allianz: Solid 2023 Start

May 16, 2023 8:23 AM ETAllianz SE (ALIZF), ALIZY
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.91K Followers

Summary

  • Economic reinvestment yield is now at 4.0% thanks to changes in the interest rate environment.
  • The P/C division benefitted from a better-combined ratio.
  • Solid balance sheet and a new buyback plan. Our buy rating is then confirmed.
Allianz Global Investors US corporate office on Broadway in New York City, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF, OTCPK:ALIZY) has always been a Mare Evidence Lab's buy target opportunity, and as already mentioned in our 'Long-Term Opportunity' follow-up note, 2022 was a challenging year. Despite that, the German insurance company managed to resolve the

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.91K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALIZF, ALIZY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.