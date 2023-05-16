Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Airtel Africa Plc (AAFRF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 7:41 AM ETAirtel Africa Plc (AAFRF), AARTY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.33K Followers

Airtel Africa Plc (OTCPK:AAFRF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pier Falcione - Head of Investor Relations

Olusegun Ogunsanya - Chief Executive Officer

Jaideep Paul - Chief Finance Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kennedy-Good - JPMorgan

Maurice Patrick - Barclays

Cesar Tiron - BofA

Rohit Modi - Citi

Faisal Al Azmeh - Goldman Sachs

Madhvendra Singh - HSBC

Kayode Eseyin - CardinalStone Partners

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Airtel Africa Full-Year Results Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Segun Ogunsanya. Please proceed, sir.

Olusegun Ogunsanya

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today. As always, I have with me Jaideep, Group CFO; and Pier, who is Head of Investor Relations. Let me give you some brief highlights for the year, and obviously on strategic vision and priorities before handing over to Jaideep to run through the results in detail.

This year, our business and economies where we operate have faced considerable challenges, but our business has managed much stronger. We have seen considerable progress on our priorities as we continue to deliver strong revenue growth and maintain our very high margins despite significant inflationary pressure. This profitable growth has allowed us do not only continue investing to support future growth potential, but also to further enhance our capital structure, create very disciplined capital allocation process.

As our business grows, we continue to create value for all of our stakeholders. We create more jobs, directly or indirectly, we pay more tax, we invest in infrastructure that is key to the development of this nation's economies. We continue to bring communities closer and give them the opportunity to assess affordable

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.