Jackson Financial: Risk-Reward Is Becoming Exceptional Again

May 16, 2023 8:44 AM ETJackson Financial Inc. (JXN)BHF, JXN.PA, KIE, LNC2 Comments
Summary

  • Jackson Financial has had a volatile 2023 so far. After shooting up in the beginning of the year, the stock has come down rather dramatically again in recent weeks.
  • Even taking into consideration a soft start into Fiscal Year 23 and disappointing annuity sales, the sell-off can only be partially attributed to business fundamentals.
  • In the aftermath of what seems to be a rather resilient and consequential banking crisis, sentiment is very bad for anything Financial, including Jackson.
  • The company has actually increased its dividend and has just re-affirmed its commitment to a capital return target of $450-550 million.
  • After a steep decline following Q1 earnings, JXN at $29 is trading at a roughly $2.5 billion market cap, implying a ~8.6% dividend yield and a ~11.2% buyback yield.

Severe Weather information road sign

Storms have been brewing in the financial markets, and JXN stock has been caught up between bad sentiment surrounding the financial sector and weaker-than-expected company results.

gguy44/iStock via Getty Images

This article was written by

Compounding Dollar Bills profile picture
Compounding Dollar Bills
283 Followers
Focussing on unpopular companies and off the beaten path investments in general. Disciple of Ben Graham and all the other great Value Investors that came after him. Contact me at: CompoundingDollarBills@gmx.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JXN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I want to state that that I am no actuary and the facts as I see them could be subject to various biases, including the fact that I own shares. My judgement could be off and there may be risks to my thesis I am overlooking. I am not a Finance or Accounting specialist; merely a self-taught investor who tries to find good companies trading at cheap prices.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

