chapin31

Introduction

A few days ago, Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) reported its Q1 earnings. After the company released its report, the stock dropped around $10 from its peak just below $115. Yet, as we will see, the report doesn't show any particular reason why the stock should drop. Therefore, I think most of the selling came from investors locking in (good) gains as the stock rallied 38% in the last year since its May 2022 lows just below $70. Long-term investors who are looking for solid companies whose compounding strength can generate superior returns that beat the indexes, could thus look deeper into this company to consider this recent drop as an interesting opportunity to pick up some shares.

Summary of previous coverage

As some SA readers may know, a year ago I actually published an article about a pair trade: long McDonald's (MCD) and short Texas Roadhouse. My thesis was not against the latter, but, rather, it was an attempt to play what seemed a possible decorrelation between the two stocks as fears of a recession were leading investors towards safe-heavens.

This was the opportunity for me to start researching Texas Roadhouse. Well, as a matter of fact, the more I researched the more I found it this is a true all-weather company that is really well-managed and makes all its stakeholders happy, from its guests to its employees ending up with its shareholders. At the end of last year, I ended up buying my first shares. My average price so far is just above $90.

Q1 2023 Earnings Review

Let's see what Texas Roadhouse reported:

revenue increased $186.9 million or 18.9% to $1,174.4 million in this part quarter compared to $987.5 million in Q1 2022. Comparable sales increased 12.9% YoY "due to an increase in guest traffic along with an increase in per person average check".

increased 12.9% YoY "due to an increase in guest traffic along with an increase in per person average check". Net income for the quarter increased $11.2 million or 14.9% to $86.4.

Diluted EPS increased 18.4% to $1.28 from $1.08.

One quick mention. When we deal with a restaurant, we have to know what key measures to look for. In fact, these businesses are not fully represented by the ordinary financial data, although these are important, too. What also matters with restaurants, alongside revenue and net income growth, are the following measures:

comparable restaurant sales increased 12.9% at company-owned restaurants and 13.3% at franchise restaurants

restaurant margin dollars increased 15.2%; restaurant margin (restaurant sales less restaurant operating expenses) decreased 53 bps to 15.9% due to commodity, wage and labor inflation.

restaurant openings were 7 (6 domestic and 1 international) while 8 domestic franchise restaurants were acquired.

Analysis of the report

Overall, we see a company whose growth is far more than acceptable, considering, in particular, that the company increased prices only by 3.2% in Q2 2022 and 2.9% in Q4 2022. In late March the company implemented a price increase of 2.2%, well below the inflation rate. I think Texas Roadhouse's strategy is paying off far more than I anticipated. Consumers do perceive the company's value proposition to be the best steak-house chain in the country as per food quality and price. By giving up to pass onto its customers the full impact of inflation, Texas Roadhouse is perceived once again as a consumer-friendly company. The result is before our eyes: its restaurants are packed.

In the meantime, the company keeps on expanding, with 611 operated restaurants and 93 franchised restaurants. A year ago, the company was operating 576 restaurants with 96 franchised ones. In a year, we have a net addition of 32 locations. Franchised locations decreasing a bit which is actually good news because company-run restaurants usually have better economics and are thus more profitable.

This year the company plans on adding another 25-30 company-owned restaurants while it has visibility on 10 franchised restaurants openings.

Excellent capital allocation

But what I really liked about the report is something no analyst during the earnings call outlined, as worried as they were asking about restaurant margins, price increases and so on.

Michael Bailen, head of investor relations at Texas Roadhouse, quickly reported cash inflows and outflows:

Cash flow from operations was $189 million. This was more than offset by $67 million of capital expenditures, $37 million of dividend payments, $50 million of debt repayment, $10 million of share repurchases and $39 million acquisition of 8 franchise restaurants.

Overall, the company spent $203 million and was, therefore, cash flow negative. But, let's consider how the company spent its money. Jerry Morgan, CEO, explained it thoroughly:

On capital allocation, our strong cash flow generation during the quarter allowed us to grow our dividend by 20%, continuing repurchasing of shares, and further strengthen our capital position by repaying the remainder of our debt. Importantly, these actions were taken together with our reinvestment in the business as we spent over $100 million on capital expenditures and franchise restaurant acquisitions. Overall, we believe our ability to reinvest in the business, our strong balance sheet and our disciplined capital allocation strategy all create a competitive advantage, which will allow us to generate long-term shareholder returns.

Now, let's consider for one moment the earnings news that came out for this report: Texas Roadhouse missed by $0.07 its EPS.

However, the company chose to become debt free, repaying the last $50 million of its LT debt. To bump its EPS it could have used this money for share repurchases. Carrying so little debt, it could have borrowed money to repurchase extra shares, a strategy Domino's Pizza (DPZ) has followed for many years. Please consider that borrowing just $20 more million would have made the company repurchase 1% of its market cap if we sum it up to the $50 million it could have spent for this purpose instead of repaying debt. This is why I said the company "deliberately" missed on earnings. It chose do something different with its money, but it has made a very good choice.

In fact, the company has once again proven to be very long-term focused. In an environment of high-rates, the company decided to reduce risk, instead of bumping up its EPS. No analyst during the earnings call pointed out this choice. I really liked the choice Texas Roadhouse's management took, because it shows a well-run company, whose focus is not only on short-term stock performance, but, rather, on a long-term story that wants to be one-of-a-kind for many years.

Therefore, I see no reason to sell out of this stock and I am actually considering this drop as a new buying opportunity to increase my position in a company of great quality.