QuantaSing Hums New Learning Tune With Growing Focus On Personal Interest Courses

May 16, 2023 7:55 AM ETQuantaSing Group Limited (QSG)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.57K Followers

Summary

  • QuantaSing is expanding its personal interest learning business to cover a wider range of topics like short video production and calligraphy.
  • The online education services provider is focusing on personal interest learning courses as a key new growth driver.
  • The company’s revenue declined slightly year-on-year in the quarter through last December, but it forecast a return to growth of about 10% in the first three months of 2023.

Group member discusses her review of the book

SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Forget about the rat race.

That’s the latest tune emanating from recently listed QuantaSing Group Ltd. (QSG.US), which is increasingly shifting its sights to meet growing demand for adult learning services in

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

