Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dentsu Group, Inc. (DNTUF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 7:50 AM ETDentsu Group Inc. (DNTUF), DNTUY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.33K Followers

Dentsu Group, Inc. (OTCPK:DNTUF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hiroshi Igarashi - CEO

Nick Priday - CFO

Jacki Kelley - Chief Global Client Officer & Dentsu Americas CEO

Norihiro Kuretani - CEO, Dante Japan

Conference Call Participants

Eiji Maeda - SMBC Nikko Securities

Fiona Orford-Williams - Edson Group

Rajesh Panjwani - JPMorgan Asset Management

Operator

Welcome to the Dentsu 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. Today's presentation materials are available on the Dentsu Group website. Joining me today are, CEO Dentsu Group, Hiroshi Igarashi; CFO Dentsu Group, Nick Priday.

Nick Priday

Hi, this is Nick Priday speaking.

Operator

Dentsu Chief Global Client Officer and Dentsu Americas CEO, Jacki Kelley.

Jacki Kelley

Hello, everyone. This is Jacki speaking.

Operator

CEO, Dante Japan, Norihiro Kuretani.

The agenda for today will start with business update from CEO, Hiroshi Igarashi. CFO, Nick Priday will then present the financial update, followed by CEO, strategic update from Hiroshi Igarashi. After that, we will invite you to ask questions. Mr. Igarashi, please go ahead.

Hiroshi Igarashi

Good evening. And thank you for joining first quarter earnings call today. In the first quarter, we saw net revenues increased by 4.5% year on year, but organic revenue declined of 1.6% given the strong prior year comparables, so despite a slightly slower start to the year than we expected, we reiterate the net revenue operating margin and underlying EPS guidance we issued in February.

We now expect a greater contribution from acquisitions to achieve the net revenue growth of 4% for the full year we guided to in February and a reduction in financing costs gives us confidence in the full year EPS figure of ¥461. We continue to grow revenues in customer transformation and technology, reaching 35% of group net revenues in the first quarter, growing

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.