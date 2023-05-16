Rmcarvalho

Investment Thesis

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) sizzles post Q1 results. There are some minor blemishes in the report, such as a slowdown in deposits and an increase in non-performing loans.

That aside, there's little doubt that the most recently reported quarter sizzled. On yet the other hand, the stock is far from cheap. Although, given that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) holds the stock, I'm inclined to believe that investors will be all but too keen to view anything in a positive light and be willing to give any consideration to its valuation a pass.

Why Nu Holdings? Why Now?

I've consistently remarked that the best indication of a highly-demanded business is the pace of customer acquisition. While revenue growth rates are ultimately important, this has to be supported by strong customer adoption, as the single best leading indicator.

NU Q1 2023

As you can see above, the number of active customers using Nu Holdings has increased to 79 million from 60 million twelve months ago. In fact, as of April, this figure is already within reach of 80 million active customers.

Further emphasizing this thesis, consider Nu Holdings' commentary from its yesterday's earnings call,

The pace at which our active customers become our primary banking relationship customer has happened faster and faster over time. Driven by two types of factors. First, external factors, such as COVID, PIX, and the overall growing adoption of digital banking. Second, internal factors, such as the launching of new high quality products and features.

In other words, more and more customers are not only actively embracing Nu Holdings but starting to use Nu Holdings as their primary bank. Simply put, Nu Holdings is a secular growth story.

So is everything rosy for Nu Holdings? To answer that question consider the graphic that follows.

NU Q1 2023

What we see above is the non-performing loans (NPLs) for 15 to 90 days are up to 4.4% from 3.7% in the same period a year ago.

Management was quick to make the case that there's historically a seasonal increase of around 80 basis points in the first quarter of each year.

That being said, the fact that NPLs are up from Q1 2022 by 70 basis already accounts for the seasonality and is something for readers to be mindful of.

Also, Nu Holdings' deposit growth was underwhelming.

NU Q1 2023

If we rewind the clock 12 months, deposits had been growing at 94% y/y on an FX-adjusted basis, versus just 34% in the current quarter. That's a substantial slowdown that may cause investors to become slightly wary.

That being said, I believe the market won't be too concerned with these two negative aspects given the progress the company is making on a more consolidated basis.

Revenue Growth Rates Sizzle

NU Holdings

As alluded to already, Q1 delivered impressive topline revenue growth rates. Naturally, this brings into question the follow-up perspective. Is Nu Holdings truly likely to see its growth rates fizzle out for the remainder of 2023?

SA Premium

Let's get some context. For Q1 2023, Nu Holdings was up against the most challenging comparable period. This means that Q2, and in particular Q3, Nu Holdings is up against markedly easier comparable quarters.

Therefore, I believe that in the coming few days and weeks we'll see analysts upwards revising their consensus targets.

In sum, it's very likely that Nu Holdings could see its revenues grow by 50% CAGR in 2023, compared with analysts' current estimates for less than 40% CAGR.

Further Improvements in Profitability Profile

NU Q1 2023

Net interest margin improved 720 basis points y/y to 15.7%. This meant that on an FX-adjusted basis, Nu Holdings' net income increased by 138% y/y, meaningfully outpacing its revenue growth rates.

Now, even though there are terrific improvements in profitability, the fact maintains that the stock is far from cheap. The stock is priced at somewhere close to 70x forward EPS.

The Bottom Line

Nu Holdings reports a very strong quarterly result. There are some minor blemishes, but overall it looks very attractive. I postulate on whether Nu Holdings' valuation is stretched.

But I'm quick to declare that if anyone wanted to get out of Nu Holdings they would have probably done so already. This is not the quarter for investors to fold their cards.