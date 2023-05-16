Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.34K Followers

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Margherita Della Valle - Group Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Polo Tang - UBS

Nick Delfas - Redburn

James Ratzer - New Street

Emmet Kelly - Morgan Stanley

Sam McHugh - Exane

Carl Murdock-Smith - Berenberg

Robert Grindle - Deutsche Bank

Maurice Patrick - Barclays

David Wright - Bank of America

Margherita Della Valle

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining me for our Full Year Results. Our challenge today, as you see in our results is that three of our largest markets have declining revenue and our returns are still below our cost of capital.

Our performance relative to major competitors has also not been good enough. This requires Vodafone to change. And by change, I mean a significant redesign of where we focus our efforts and how we organize ourselves. We need empowered and agile markets focused on our customers. We need to scale up Vodafone business, and we need to take out complexity and simplify how we operate. To support our transformation, we also need to focus our resources on a portfolio of products and geographies that is right-sized for growth.

I've set out my road map for Vodafone in a video presentation that I hope you will have time to watch. We will deliver our transformation by focusing on three priorities, customers, simplicity and growth. Starting with customers, our focus has to be on what customers actually want. The simple and reliable service they expect, doing the basics well. I developed commercial authority fully into the markets in January, so decisions can happen faster and accountability is clear with customer experience now a key element of our CEO incentive plans.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.