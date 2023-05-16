Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Inditex: Fashion Powerhouse Winning

Summary

  • Inditex is a retail company that distributes clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products.
  • Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 7%, driven by a shift in the apparel industry which Inditex has led.
  • Inditex has an EBITDA-M of 21% and a NIM of 17%, which have been relatively sticky.
  • Key value drivers are its range of brands, geographical footprint, and supply chain investment.
  • Inditex's valuation does not suggest any upside based on a DCF.

People near Zara Store on The Nevsky Avenue. St Petersburg. Russia

Ojimorena/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Inditex is a strong business due to its diversified range of brands and global footprint. Its supply chain allows the business to be highly profitable and remain culturally relevant.
Chart
Data by YCharts

Inditex

Inditex financial performance (Tikr Terminal)

Zara Pull&bear massimo dutti bershka stradivarius oysho

Brands (Inditex)

zara

Geography (Inditex)

Inditex

Sustainability score (Zara)

wall street analyst

Wall St outlook (Tikr Terminal)

zara

Management update (Inditex)

Inditex

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BHHOF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

