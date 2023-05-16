NeoGames Acquisition Deal By Aristocrat Makes For A Nice Fit
Summary
- Australia-based Aristocrat Leisure has announced a deal to acquire NeoGames for $29.50 per share in cash.
- The transaction is complementary to Aristocrat's existing business lines and positions the firm to be a bigger player in various online real money gaming markets worldwide.
- Aristocrat appears to have the resources to close the deal as well as shareholder interest.
- With NGMS currently at $27.17 vs. the transaction price of $29.50, my outlook is a Buy for an 8.6% return in a year or less.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Aristocrat's Acquisition Of NeoGames
NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) went public in November 2020, raising $94 million in gross proceeds from an IPO that was priced at $17.00 per share.
The firm provides a suite of lottery management software solutions to national and state-regulated lotteries and iGaming solutions.
Australian company Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ALL) (OTCPK:ARLUF) announced an agreement to acquire NeoGames for an enterprise value of $1.2 billion in an all-cash transaction that values NeoGames at $29.50 per share.
The deal has the support of at least 61% of NeoGames shareholders, so it appears set up to close upon the completion of further contingencies, including a domicile change, regulatory and shareholder approvals.
My outlook for NGMS is a Buy at its current price of $27.17, as the stock has an approximate 8.6% upside to the acquisition price of $29.50.
NeoGames Overview
Luxembourg-based NeoGames was founded to develop iLottery management software and games for state lotteries and other lottery operators as well as iGaming software for private operators.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Moti Malul, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously at predecessor firm Aspire in various roles for five years.
The company's primary offerings include:
Regulation and compliance
Payment processing
Risk management
Player relationship management
Player value optimization
Game studio
The firm pursues long-term contracts with national and state lotteries and other lottery operators.
The firm provides four areas of services to customers: Marketing operations, player operations, technology operations, and business operations.
Market and Competition
According to a 2023 market research report, the global online lottery market was an estimated $10.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach nearly $15.1 billion by 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028.
The main drivers for this expected growth are increased Internet access, growing use of mobile devices, improved entertainment experiences, and younger demographics playing lottery games more frequently.
Also, within the lottery industry, management says the global iLottery segment "has emerged as a fast-growing segment...with GGR increasing at a CAGR of 24.0% between 2003 and 2019, according to H2GC."
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
International Game Technology (IGT)
Scientific Games (SGMS)
Instant Win Gaming
Camelot Group
LottosOnline
MultiLotto
Jackpot.com
Others
NeoGames' Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has risen sharply in the wake of NeoGames' acquisition of Aspire in mid-2022.
Operating income by quarter dropped into negative territory in five of the last six quarters, especially as the firm integrated Aspire's operations:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained negative but recently approached breakeven:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP)
The NeoGames/Aristocrat Deal
Aristocrat will fund the deal from cash on hand and appears to have the resources to close the transaction.
The transaction requires NeoGames to re-domicile from Luxembourg to the Cayman Islands, probably for tax and other merger-related reasons, after which NeoGames will merge with a subsidiary of Aristocrat.
The acquisition values NeoGames at an EV/revenue multiple of approximately 5.4x and a stock price premium of around 104% over the volume-weighted average price of NGMS for the three months ended May 12, 2023.
Completion of the deal is scheduled to occur within twelve months, and it is subject to various regulatory and shareholder approvals.
NeoGames shareholders representing 61% of the outstanding shares "have executed a support agreement with Aristocrat, pursuant to which they have irrevocably agreed to vote in favor of the Transaction."
For Aristocrat, the transaction adds complementary capabilities by providing the firm with a notable market player in the real money gaming (RMG) iLottery, iGaming and online sportsbook segments, and geographical expansion opportunities.
Aristocrat CEO and Managing Director, Trevor Croker, said, "Bringing together NeoGames and our growing Anaxi business will position Aristocrat with global scale and capability in the growing online RMG industry. Through the acquisition of NeoGames and its industry-leading global online RMG platform, this transaction will deliver on our strategy by providing a portfolio of end-to-end solutions for iGaming, iLottery, and Online Sports Betting operators globally. We see great opportunities in the combination of our complementary businesses, with clear revenue and growth potential that comes with a complete and seamless online RMG solution." (Source - Aristocrat)
With a greater than 100% stock price premium and a 61% NeoGames shareholder support agreement, Aristocrat appears to have locked up the transaction, assuming it receives the necessary regulatory and other shareholder approvals.
To sweeten the pot for its existing shareholders, Aristocrat has announced a further AUS$500 million share buyback authorization.
The question for investors is whether another suitor will come along to offer a higher price, which the NeoGames Board of Directors would be required to evaluate?
Anything is possible, but Aristocrat paying a 100% premium to NGMS's current stock price is likely enough of a premium to dissuade others from bidding, certainly private equity and smaller corporations.
Also, there's a breakup fee of $40.3 million if NeoGames doesn't go through with the deal, under the following circumstances:
My outlook for NGMS is a Buy at its current price of $27.17 as the stock has an approximate 8.6% upside to the acquisition price of $29.50.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.