Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 9:11 AM ETDiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.33K Followers

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rick Pauls - President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Kellen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Flaten - Lake Street Capital

Alex Nowak - Craig-Hallum

Daniel Hultberg - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the DiaMedica Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. An audio recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the call today on DiaMedica's website at www.diamedica.com in the Investor Relations section.

Before the company proceeds with its remarks, please note that the company will be making forward-looking statements on today's call. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements.

More information, including factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results appears in the section entitled Cautionary Note regarding forward-looking statements in the company's press release issued yesterday and under the heading Risk Factors in DiaMedica’s most recent annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

DiaMedica's SEC filings are available at SECs website www.sec.gov and on its website. Please also note that any comments made on today's call speak only as of today, May 16th, 2023, and may no longer be accurate at the time of any replay or transcript rereading. DiaMedica disclaims any duty to update its forward-looking statements. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the phone lines for questions.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Rick Pauls, DiaMedica's President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Pauls, you may begin, sir.

Rick Pauls

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our Q1 2023 conference call. I am joined this morning with Dr. Kirsten Gruis, our Chief Medical Officer and Scott

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.