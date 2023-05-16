Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Topicus: Good Organic Growth, More Acquisitions, Deep Dive Into Q1 Earnings

May 16, 2023 10:50 AM ETTopicus.com Inc. (TOI:CA), TOITFCNSWF, CSU:CA
Best Anchor Stocks profile picture
Best Anchor Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Topicus.com Inc. reported a solid quarter, with strong revenue growth.
  • Organic growth was again a highlight, especially in maintenance and recurring.
  • Cash flows were mixed due to a change in receivables and the absence of the preferred dividend. I explain both things.
  • Topicus still has substantial dry powder to deploy into acquisitions this year.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Best Anchor Stocks. Learn More »

The crested gecko сute isolated on black background

PetlinDmitry/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI:CA, OTCPK:TOITF) reported Q1 earnings last week and they were good, as usual. Last quarter the company had somewhat muted the fears of decelerating organic growth, and this quarter set the continuation

Topicus results

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Topicus quarterly revenue growth

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Topicus Q1 revenue evolution

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Organic growth evolution

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Maintenance and recurring growth evolution

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Professional services organic growth

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Revenue distribution

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Constellation's and Topicus professional services growth

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Income statement

Topicus Q1 MD&A

Net income margin evolution

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Expenses for Topicus

Topicus Q1 MD&A

Other, net expenses

Topicus Q1 MD&A

Contingent considerations and impairments evolution

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Taxes evolution

Topicus' Q1 Management's discussion and analysis

Non controlling earnings evolution

Topicus' Q1 MD&A

Cash flow growth

Topicus Q1 Management's discussion and analysis

Changes in WC

Topicus' Q1 financial statements

Accounts receivable

Topicus' Q1 Financial Statements

OCF to FCF

Topicus' Q1 Management's discussion and analysis

Capital deployed into acquisitions

Made by Best Anchor Stocks (I took out from Q1 2021 the purchase of Topicus from Ijsell)

Debt repayments

Topicus' Q4 Management discussion and analysis

Debt payment schedule

Topicus Q1 MD&A

Best Anchor Stocks helps you find the best quality stocks to outperform the market with the lowest volatility/growth ratio. We look for top-notch quality compounders, with solid growth and lower volatility than you would expect.

Best Anchor Stocks picks have a track record of revenue growth combined with below-average volatility. Since the inception in January 2022, our portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 12% (on 05-16-2023).

At Best Anchor Stocks, we follow up our quality compounders meticulously, so you don't have to worry about your portfolio.

There's a 2-week free trial, so don't hesitate to join Best Anchor Stocks now!

This article was written by

Best Anchor Stocks profile picture
Best Anchor Stocks
2.37K Followers
The best lower-volatility growth stocks to beat the market
Best Anchor Stocks is for people who want quality growth stocks with lower volatility than high growth and more growth than typical dividend or value investments. We do deep analyses of about 20K to 25K words in 6 articles when we pick a stock and we follow our holdings very closely. You get reports about the quarterly earnings, Investor Days and important developments. And we put our money where our mouth is: we invest alongside of you. You get all of our trades with a short explanation. 
But you get much more: spreadsheets, a live portfolio, chat with fast response for all your questions, webinars (we just did one to explain DCFs) and much more. 
Best Anchor Stocks was founded by Kris and Leandro. Kris is known as From Growth To Value and his marketplace Potential Multibaggers and is also a finfluencer with 85k followers on Twitter.He is 45-year old and always focuses on the long term. 
Leandro is the main contributor and he has a background is in Economics with a specialization in Finance. He prepared for the CFA exam for two years and, although he didn’t end up taking the exam due to two cancellations during the pandemic, it has helped him achieve a more detailed understanding of financial markets and accounting. 
 Both Kris and Leandro are both calm and steady in their approach and character when it comes to investing. They focus on the next years, not the next month. Price action doesn’t affect their decisions, fundamentals do. This can help investors who act based on emotions weather difficult times in the markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TOI:CA, CSU:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.