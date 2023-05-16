Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of America: The More It Drops, The More I Buy

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.5K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of America stock has been falling in price ever since it put out its first quarter earnings.
  • The release was a beat and showed positive earnings growth, but Bank of America got caught up in the regional banking crisis fallout.
  • The company has a large amount of unrealized losses on its securities portfolio.
  • Investors seem to think that this fact makes Bank of America riskier than other banks, but in fact, the bank has great liquidity.
  • In this article, I explore why I continue buying Bank of America stock as it dips.

Bank Of America"s Earning Exceed Analysts" Expectations

Brandon Bell

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock has been falling in price all year long. Down 19.16% for the year as of this writing, it has fared particularly poorly compared to its peer group. For

BAC balance sheet highlights

BAC balance sheet highlights (Bank of America)

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

