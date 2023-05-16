Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Spark Networks SE (LOV) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 9:54 AM ETSpark Networks SE (LOV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.33K Followers

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Todd Kehrli - MKR IR

Chelsea Grayson - CEO

Kristie Goodgion - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Spark Networks First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Todd Kehrli of MKR Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Todd Kehrli

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Spark Networks' fiscal 2023 first quarter earnings conference call. With me on today's call are Spark Networks', CEO; Chelsea Grayson; and Chief Financial Officer, Kristie Goodgion.

Before I turn the call over to Chelsea, I'd like to cover a few quick items. Yesterday after the close of the market, Spark Networks issued a press release announcing its fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results. This release is available on the company's website at spark.net. Additionally, this call is being broadcast live over the Internet for all interested parties and the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

I want to remind everyone that on today's call, management will discuss certain factors that are likely to influence the business going forward. Any factors discussed today that are not historical facts, particularly comments regarding our long-term prospects and market opportunities should be considered forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements may include comments about the company's plans and expectations of future performance, including comments regarding our review of strategic alternatives. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially.

We encourage all of our listeners to review our SEC filings, including our most recent 10-K, 10-Q for a complete description of these risks. Our statements

