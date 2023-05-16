Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Dive Into The Housing Market Part 3: Lennar Remains Resilient

May 16, 2023 11:03 AM ETLennar Corporation (LEN), LEN.B1 Comment
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The US housing market is slowing down after a decade-long boom due to high mortgage rates, rising prices, and inventory shortages. As a result, potential recession and foreclosures pose concerns.
  • The US housing market has grown steadily, with outstanding mortgage debt and rental demand increasing.
  • The homeownership rate has risen slightly, and mortgage originations and refinances forecasts have been elevated.
  • Lennar aims to maintain sales volume using incentives and dynamic pricing with a strong digital marketing platform.
  • Lennar's construction strategy focuses on reducing costs, minimizing cycle time, and achieving even flow production.
Aerial Shot of Suburban Development

halbergman

Investment Thesis

In this housing market series, we will revisit the market's outlook as well as the performance and future prospects of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), which since my last coverage, has returned an impressive 54% despite the growing

Chart
Data by YCharts

Fannie Mae

Chart
Data by YCharts

Census.gov

Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index

Q1 2023 Earnings

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

