SPY: 4 Bullish Charts You Must See

May 16, 2023 11:06 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
The Digital Trend
Summary

  • There are both fundamental and technical reasons to be bullish on US equities at this time.
  • Inflation is coming down, and I believe the Fed will pause.
  • Bearish sentiment is at a maximum.
  • We have established a clear uptrend in the SPX.
  • I'm gaining exposure by buying the SPDR S&P 500 ETF.
A rodeo in central Queensland, Australia.

David Trood/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

The S&P 500 (SPX) has been trading range bound for the last couple of weeks, and this is setting us up for a big move up or down.

I am positioned for

M2 and CPI YoY change

M2 and CPI YoY change (longtermtrends)

SPX TA

SPX TA (Author's work)

AAll bears and bulls

AAll bears and bulls (Hi Mount research)

SPX, rates and employment 2006

SPX, rates and employment 2006 (Author's work)

SPX 1970s, inflation rates and employment

SPX 1970s, inflation rates and employment (Author's work)

The Digital Trend
Macro, crypto, commodities, international equities and so much more.

James Foord is an economist and financial writer with over five years of experience writing about stocks and crypto. His lifelong interest in monetary policy and innovative technologies led him to specialize in macroeconomics, crypto and technology. Given the current macro outlook, he is focused on commodities, real assets, international equities and value stocks.

