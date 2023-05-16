Buffett Exits RH: Why I Remain Long Despite A Looming Slowdown

Jason Kempin

RH (NYSE:RH), previously known as Restoration Hardware, has been part of my portfolio since the pandemic days. When RH stock was trading around $190 more than three years ago, I published an article suggesting growth investors should follow Warren Buffett's lead to invest in the company. RH stock reached highs close to $700 in 2021, and when the stock crashed to $250 in June 2022, we added the stock to our model value portfolio at Beat Billions as I thought RH was offering tremendous value at those prices at a time when the company was gearing up for an international expansion. RH stock has traded sideways ever since, with growth coming to a standstill amid macroeconomic pressures.

Yesterday, Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) revealed that the conglomerate has exited its stake in RH, sending RH shares crashing by almost 5% in after-hours trading. A few earnings trends that we closely follow at Beat Billions suggest RH investors are in for a challenging period, with its stock likely to decline sharply in the short term. As a long-term-oriented investor, however, I am preparing to boost my stake if RH stock falls below $200, for reasons discussed in this analysis.

Warren Buffett's RH Journey

Warren Buffett's Berkshire invested in RH in the third quarter of 2019 when the stock was trading below $150. Berkshire Hathaway bought 1.2 million shares at the time and went on to boost its stake multiple times through the third quarter of 2022. Berkshire exited its RH stake in the first quarter.

Exhibit 1: Berkshire's RH transactions

Stockcircle

At the time of Berkshire's first investment in RH, I thought Gary Friedman's prudent capital allocation practices may have played an important role in attracting Berkshire to the company. When Mr. Friedman took over as the CEO of the company in 2001, RH, then known as Restoration Hardware, was a struggling retailer that was on the brink of bankruptcy after failing to meet debt covenants. Building on his experience at The Gap, Inc. (GPS) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM), Gary Friedman successfully transformed RH from a struggling retailer to a luxury furniture company that caters to the affluent community in the United States. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Friedman has allocated capital efficiently to support growth while managing liquidity, executed share buybacks in a way that increases long-term shareholder wealth, launched new marketing campaigns to position RH as a luxury brand, and navigated challenging times while protecting the core values of the business.

Rough Seas Ahead

RH, as a luxury furniture company, faces a challenging future with the U.S. housing market tipped to slow down considerably in the coming quarters due to elevated interest rates, deteriorating consumer sentiment, depletion of household savings, persistent inflation, and volatile capital markets. With inflation already creating dents in wallets, many home furnishing companies are offering discounted items to lure customers - a strategy that RH does not want to follow, given that it will permanently damage the company's brand image as a luxury furnishings retailer.

In the three months ending January 31, luxury home sales in the U.S. declined by a record 45% YoY to the second-lowest level on record. This sharp decline in luxury home sales has outpaced the 37% YoY decline in non-luxury home sales. The weakness in the luxury home market comes on the back of stellar growth in the pandemic era, where consumers had ample liquidity to spend on luxury items including homes because of unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy measures and the exceptional performance of global stock markets. According to Redfin, the supply of luxury homes is also near record lows as both buyers and sellers have adopted a wait-and-see approach amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

Exhibit 2: Luxury home sales

Redfin

The company has already warned of macroeconomic headwinds and guided for a disappointing financial performance in fiscal 2023. Although one could argue that this risk is already priced in (RH stock is down more than 60% from its 2021 highs), I believe the company will perform poorly in the market in the coming months. At Beat Billions, we believe earnings revisions project long-term stock prices, and for RH, earnings revisions have been trending in the wrong direction for a while. The consensus EPS estimate for Fiscal 2024 has declined from $28 in June 2022 to $11.54 today, which highlights the magnitude of negative revisions.

Exhibit 3: EPS revisions

Seeking Alpha

With investor sentiment expected to deteriorate further, I believe RH stock will struggle to take off in the coming quarters unless we see a notable improvement in earnings revision trends. Investors are in for a rough patch but the company, commendably, remains laser-focused on the long term as discussed below.

RH Is Swimming Upstream

When the going gets tough, many companies decide to inflate short-term profits by cutting costs aggressively and scrapping growth plans. RH, however, is doing the opposite. In his Q4 letter to shareholders, Gary Friedman wrote:

It's times like these that businesses tend to move in herds, pursuing broadly adopted short-term plans that lead to mostly similar outcomes. It's also times like these that present opportunities to pursue the long-term strategies that can create strategic separation and significant value creation for those teams willing to take the road less traveled and pursue their own unique path.

The company has three business priorities: product elevation, platform expansion, and cash generation. RH remains focused on achieving these objectives regardless of the macroeconomic uncertainties. For instance, the company is planning to unveil a new collection of products this Spring-Summer, which, according to the CEO, will be the most prolific collection of new products in the company's history with over 70 new furniture collections across categories. The company will also open the doors of RH England to customers this summer, marking its entry into the global market at a time when discretionary spending is taking a toll in Europe.

As a long-term-oriented investor, I believe RH is doing the right thing by focusing on creating a platform to grow sustainably in the future. The aggressive growth plans of the company - if executed as expected - will position the company to thrive in the recovery phase of the business cycle and will potentially help RH gain market share in the key European market.

The company is transforming itself from a luxury furnishings retailer to a luxury brand that caters to a wide array of customer demands. RH has already laid out plans to tap the hotel industry and the housing market and plans to build an ecosystem of products, places, services, and spaces in the coming years.

Takeaway

RH is facing several macroeconomic headwinds that point to lower revenue, contracting operating margins, and a deterioration of profitability in Fiscal 2024. Recent earnings revision trends suggest RH stock's poor run since 2021 is likely to extend into the next few quarters as well. Buffett-led Berkshire exited RH in Q1, but as a long-term-oriented investor, I believe the company is still at the very early stages of its growth story.

As the company expands globally while tapping into new business verticals to establish its brand, I believe RH investors will reap handsome rewards in the long run. I am ready to double down on RH if the stock crashes below $200. As I believe there is a real chance of this happening, I will patiently wait for a better opportunity to add to my RH long position.