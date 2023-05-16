Intuitive Machines: Trading This Volatile Space Exploration Stock
Summary
- Intuitive Machines, Inc. recently was funded and combined with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp, and the resulting stock has been volatile.
- We outline a trade on this name.
- Intuitive Machines still had a contracted backlog of $156.1 million at quarter-end, with revenue expected to ramp up in the second half of the year.
- While Intuitive Machines, Inc. is burning cash through its research, development, and mission testing, many more proposals for funding have been submitted.
Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) is a wild stock. The company came together as a funding deal with an acquisition corp (Inflection Point Acquisition Corp). It first came to our attention earlier this year when its technological capabilities and possible future led to a massive moonshot in the stock, and we had gotten our members into this trade in our speculation and high-risk subspecialty trading room. It was a get-in and get-out type situation, as stocks that move parabolic in such a fashion always come back to Earth.
Such astrological metaphors for the stock action are perhaps fitting, as this company is after all a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company. After cratering back to the $7 level, and having backed its outlook for the year down below consensus, the bar has been set low. But the future of the company could indeed be very bright, and another shot higher in this stock is quite possible. However, failure to execute could send the stock tumbling like a gravitational bomb toward the $1 stock range. Thus, keeping stops in place is recommended for the trade we have following its just announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
The play
Target entry 1: $7.20-$7.25 (25% of position).
Target entry 2: $6.80-$6.85 (35% of position).
Target entry 3: $6.20-$6.25 (35% of position).
Stop loss: $5.50.
Target exit: $9.00+.
Discussion
This is a wild stock indeed, with a one-month range of about $6.80 to $12.20. We are currently at $7.20 at the time of this writing. This is an exciting space exploration company. And it is not like Intuitive Machines, Inc. is a decade away from missions. The company is likely to be flying its first mission in the third quarter of this year. The mission, expected to land on the South Pole region of the Moon, is the first mission to that region of the lunar surface. It would mark the United States going back to the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years. It is exciting.
The company receives a lot of funding. A recent example is that it won a NASA OMES III contract with a contract ceiling of $719 million for five years. Such exploration is expensive. The company won't be earnings-positive for a long time, but the development of the company's tech is the investing attraction for future exploration and more. To do so, they need contracts for development and exploration. The company will continue to bid for contracts.
In addition to the OMES III mentioned above, the company has also notably submitted a proposal to NASA's solicitation for Near Space Network Services, a 10-year multi-award contract for communication services with the goal of having and improving direct to/from Earth and data relay as well as navigation services around the Moon. Intuitive Machines also has a prime bid with Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) as a significant subcontractor for data relay services. You can expect much more funding in the future, especially with successful missions. As traders, we are not looking that far ahead as we expect to be out of this trade by this summer at the latest for a rapid return. However, the long-term potential is certainly noteworthy.
So what about financially? In the most recent quarter, in addition to the aforementioned contract success and bids, the company still had a contracted backlog of $156.1 million at quarter-end, $107.7 million of which is expected to convert to revenue over the remainder of the year. The overall first quarter 2023 revenue was $18.2 million, driven primarily by three NASA CLPS contracts within lunar access services. The company, of course, is burning that cash for testing and research and development, and ended up with an operating loss of $14.0 million versus $4.5 million a year ago. As such, the company had an ending cash balance of $46.8 million as of the end of Q1, with an additional $13.6 million of equity capital received in April from warrant exercises. The company should have sufficient funding with existing contracts to operate into next year.
The company provided the following outlook. It expects 2023 revenue to be "in the range of $174 million to $268 million" while its gross margin will be in the range of about 5-18%. That was below what analysts had hoped for, and the stock got crushed on the news. We think you buy Intuitive Machines, Inc. stock on future weakness here and can enjoy a bounce. The company anticipates it will end the year with a cash balance of around $50 million. It also has guided that the second half of the year is when it will enjoy a ramp-up in recognized revenue from contract activity.
Here is the thing. With all of their applications and proposal submissions, Intuitive Machines, Inc. stock can easily rally on more deals being struck, and/or proposals being accepted. We are coming at Intuitive Machines, Inc. stock for a high probability trade given the fluctuations in share prices.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LUNR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.