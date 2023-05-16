Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Orrön Energy AB (publ) (LNDNF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 10:50 AM ETOrrön Energy AB (publ) (LNDNF)
Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCPK:LNDNF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Eriksson - Director Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

Daniel Fitzgerald - Chief Executive Officer

Espen Hennie - Chief Financial Officer

Robert Eriksson

[Starts Abruptly] First Quarter 2023 Results.

With me today, I have Daniel Fitzgerald, CEO; and Espen Hennie, CFO, who will present the company and the first quarter results, and we'll then open up for questions and answers. My name is Robert Eriksson. I'm the Director Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations for Orrön Energy.

And the way to ask questions here is to use the Q&A function at the very bottom of the screen, so not the Chat function, but the Q&A function, and we will then have a moderated Q&A session after the presentation.

So with that, I would like to hand the floor over to Daniel.

Daniel Fitzgerald

Thank you, Robert, and glad to have everyone joining us for our Q1 presentation.

It's been a fantastic start to the year in terms of the growth in the business and the foundation that we've established. And I think where we established in 2022, we established the core of the Nordic business through M&A and acquired a range of brownfield operating assets. Q1, the real focus has been establishing a pipeline and forming some ventures with individuals and competent teams to go and take the business to a new level in terms of scale, and we'll share a little bit more of that today alongside the highlights from the Q1 results.

If we spend one minute just looking at the Orrön Energy strategy, this remains largely unchanged since inception back in the summer of last year. And Orrön Energy in the summer transformed from an oil and gas player into a pure

