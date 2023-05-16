Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Navigating Market Risks And Opportunities Ahead Of A Recession

May 16, 2023 11:45 AM ETVPC, EFA, CWI, VEU, VEA, FDT, IFV, CIZ, CIL, OVF, SPDW, ACWX, SCHF, DBEF, VXUS, IDLV, EFAV, IXUS, IEFA, HEFA, DBAW, IPKW, JPIN, QEFA, IQLT, RODM, INTF, ISZE, HAWX, HFXI, GSIE, DEEF, RFDI, DIVI, IGRO, ESGD, HDMV, JHMD, IDEV, NUDM, RNDM, PBDM, MFDX, DWCR, DINT, EFAX, DWMF, EASG, QINT, VSGX, PTIN, QLVD, AVDE, WWJD, TPIF, BBIN, IQSI, IJAN, FDEV, BKIE, DFAI, NTSI, DMXF, JIDA, ISWN, LCTD, DMCY, DSTX, YDEC, CEFA, GSID, IAPR, IMFL, PXUS, EFG, DNL, PIZ, JIG, IDHQ, AADR, IDMO, IHDG, EFAD, FPXI, IMTM, IMOM, VIGI, IQDG, TTAI, FDNI, RESD, FICS, EFV, PID, DWM, DTH, DOL, IDV, PXF, FGD, DWX, CID, FID, TLTD, IQDF, IQDY, IQDE, FNDF, IDOG, VIDI, IVAL, IVLU, MOTI, HDAW, HDEF, DDWM, VYMI, ESGN, LVHI, EFAS, ICOW, UIVM, FIDI, FIVA, DMDV, IQIN, RODE, SCHY, LVUS, GWX, SCZ, VSS, SCHC, ISCF, HSCZ, IPOS, ERSX, DLS, DIM, PDN, FDTS, FNDC, FYLD, GVAL, DDLS, AVDV, ISVL, AIVI, ICF, USRT, FRI, IYR, VNQ, DCMB, XLRE, VNQI, RWO, RWX, IGR, IFGL, WPS, AWP, DTRE, GII, IGF, VPN, GLIF, NFRA, TOLZ, PAVE, OBOR, SIMS, IFRA, TLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI
Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
630 Followers

Summary

  • With increasing economic uncertainty and market volatility in the first quarter of 2023, the probability of a mild recession beginning in the second half of the year or early next continues to rise.
  • Global supply chain disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine conflict have shifted U.S. industrial policy.
  • Ultimately, investors can navigate this environment by staying aware of potential risks and opportunities, while increasing their diversification across public and private markets.

Stock market quotes with city background

MarsYu/iStock via Getty Images

By David Blake, CFA, Global Head of Public Markets

With increasing economic uncertainty and market volatility in the first quarter of 2023, the probability of a mild recession beginning in the second half of the year or

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
630 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.