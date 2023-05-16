Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 11:29 AM ETHUYA Inc. (HUYA)
HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hanyu Liu - IR Director

Rongjie Dong - CEO & Director

Ashley Wu - VP, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Ritchie Sun - HSBC

Yiwen Zhang - China Renaissance Securities

Lei Zhang - Bank of America

Jasmine Wang - Credit Suisse

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for the First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for HUYA Inc. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today's conference call is being recorded.

I'll now turn the call over to Ms. Hanyu Liu, Company Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Hanyu Liu

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Huya's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. The company's financial and operational results were issued earlier today and are posted online. You can also view the earnings press release by visiting the IR website at ir.huya.com. A replay of the call will be available on the IR website in a few hours.

Participants on today's call will be Mr. Rongjie Dong, Chief Executive Officer of Huya and Ms. Ashley Wu, Vice President of Finance. Management will begin with prepared remarks and the call will conclude with a Q&A session.

Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as such the company's results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company's prospectus and other public filings as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

