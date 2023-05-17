Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Putting The G In ESG With GasLog

Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ESG is the hottest fad in investing.
  • Environmentalists and socialists love it.
  • But the “G” gets almost no attention.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Sifting the World get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Front view of a big LNG tanker ship traveling with full speed over the calm, blue ocean

SHansche

ESG

ESG - or environmental, social, and governance-based investing - is incredibly popular at the moment because it provides leverage – you get to use other people’s money for your own personal political beliefs. This isn’t necessarily ideal for those investors, but it has been great for asset

A picture containing text, line, plot, screenshot Description automatically generated

YCharts

Just pay me what my units are worth. 

Then I can take the money and spend it on E, S, G, or whatever else I want.  Maximizing shareholder value is the company's job; deciding on what personal political priorities (if any) are worth spending money on is mine and fellow owners.  There's more to life than making money but there's not more to investing.  Just want to make money?  Join us.

This article was written by

Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
36.85K Followers
Value, arbitrage, and event driven top performing ideas
Chris DeMuth Jr (ccdemuth@rangeleycapital.com) founded event driven hedge fund Rangeley Capital LLC and research service Sifting the World


    #1 ranked arbitrage service
    #1 ranked event driven service
    #1 ranked M&A service


Read the reviews 
  Subscribe to the newsletter
    Become a member








Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLOP, MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/957061-chris-demuth-jr/5549358-legal-disclosure

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.