Use The Recent Dip To Buy Li-Cycle Holdings

May 16, 2023 12:47 PM ETLi-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)PBD
The Alpha Sieve
Summary

  • We touch upon the attractive facets of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., which could emerge as a pivotal player in the high-growth lithium-ion battery recycling industry.
  • Given the exponential revenue growth potential on offer, Li-Cycle Holdings' valuations look reasonable.
  • The risk-reward on the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. charts looks attractive.

Li-Ion electric vehicle battery recycling concept. Recycle symbol with EV batteries on wooden desk. 3d rendering.

Petmal

LICY - Investment Case

Within the broad lithium-ion battery value chain, activities linked to the recycling of these batteries may currently only account for a minuscule component of 3% or so. However, yet still, the growth prospects of this industry should not

Global Lithium-ion battery recycling market

Statista

Hub and spoke model

May 2023 Presentation

European ops

May 2023 Presentation

Cash position

May 2023 Presentation

Revenue estimates

YCharts

P/S Ratio

YCharts

Weekly chart

Investing

Days to cover

YCharts

LICY:PBD

Stockcharts

This article was written by

Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LICY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

