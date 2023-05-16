Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stratasys (SSYS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 11:55 AM ETStratasys Ltd. (SSYS)
Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Yoav Zeif - Chief Executive Officer

Eitan Zamir - Chief Financial Officer

Yonah Lloyd - Chief Communications Officer, Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Shannon Cross - Credit Suisse

Troy Jensen - Lake Street Capital

Danny Eggerichs - Craig Hallum Capital

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital

Blake Heating - William Blair

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Co.

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Stratasys Limited First Quarter 2023 earnings call.

At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require Operator assistance during the conference, please press star, zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Yonah Lloyd, Chief Communications Officer and Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, please go ahead.

Yonah Lloyd

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss our 2023 first quarter financial results. On the call with us today are our CFO, Dr. Yoav Zeif, and our CFO, Eitan Zamir.

I would like to remind you that access to today’s call, including the slide presentation, is available online at the web address provided in our press release. In addition, a replay of today’s call, including access to the slide presentation, will also be available and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website.

Please note that some of the information you will hear during our discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements, including without limitation those regarding our expectations as to our future revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, taxes, and other future financial performance and our expectations for our business outlook. All statements that speak to future performance, events, expectations or

