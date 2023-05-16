Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PAVE: Strong Price Action, Attractive Valuation Make It A Buy

Summary

  • Industrials- and Materials-sector stocks tend to perform well once the economy revs up following a contraction.
  • While it might be early to own something like PAVE, its low valuation and positive momentum are appealing.
  • I highlight key price levels on the chart to watch with this risk-on ETF.

Transport and logistic concept, Manager and engineer checking and control logistic network distribution and customer data for logistic Import export on global network background

ipopba

I monitor fund flows to get a sense of investor sentiment. In the most recent Bank of America client equity positioning and trend report, there is an interesting divergence brewing that may concern the bulls. Cumulative year-to-date inflows to defensive sectors are

Investors Leaning More Toward Defensives

BofA Global Research

Key Risk: Industrials & Materials Do Best In the "Early Recovery" Economic Stage (Perhaps Early 2024)

Stockcharts.com

PAVE: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

PAVE: Sector and Industry Allocations

Global X ETFs

Top 10 Holdings

Global X ETFs

A Technical Recession Assumed By Economists in Q3-Q4 2023

Goldman Sachs

PAVE: Bullish Rounded Buttom Under Key Resistance

Stockcharts.com

