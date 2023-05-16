PAVE: Strong Price Action, Attractive Valuation Make It A Buy
- Industrials- and Materials-sector stocks tend to perform well once the economy revs up following a contraction.
- While it might be early to own something like PAVE, its low valuation and positive momentum are appealing.
- I highlight key price levels on the chart to watch with this risk-on ETF.
I monitor fund flows to get a sense of investor sentiment. In the most recent Bank of America client equity positioning and trend report, there is an interesting divergence brewing that may concern the bulls. Cumulative year-to-date inflows to defensive sectors are now outpacing flows into cyclicals (ex-Tech).
That does not bode well for the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE). The fund is heavy into classic risk-on, economically sensitive sectors like Industrials and Materials. Also, the portfolio is primarily a domestic play, so the recent weakness in the U.S. dollar is not ideal for the fund.
I have a buy rating on the ETF, but note one important macro risk for investors to recognize.
Investors Leaning More Toward Defensives
Key Risk: Industrials & Materials Do Best In The "Early Recovery" Economic Stage (Perhaps Early 2024)
According to the issuer, PAVE seeks to invest in companies that stand to benefit from a potential increase in infrastructure activity in the United States, including those involved in the production of raw materials, heavy equipment, engineering, and construction.
The 5-star rated ETF by Morningstar featured a 0.47% annual expense ratio and has total assets of $4.0 billion. It holds 98 individual equities and trades with high liquidity, as evidenced by its low 0.04% 30-day median bid/ask spread. Income-focused investors will not get too excited about PAVE - its forward yield is just 1.0%, and it pays out semiannually.
Digging into the portfolio, data from Morningstar show that PAVE is oriented just slightly to the value style, and it holds ample small and mid-cap exposure. Roughly one-quarter of the allocation is considered large cap, so it's key for investors to recognize the added risks that come with owning smaller issues. So far this year, small- and mid-sized equities have struggled compared to the strong return of large and mega caps. PAVE owns zero in the large-cap growth corner of the style box.
Factor-wise, the fund features high momentum and decent earnings quality, with middle-of-the-road volatility and liquidity. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5, it is priced a bit cheaper than the S&P 500's P/E near 18 while long-term earnings growth is robust.
PAVE: Portfolio & Factor Profiles
PAVE is a focused play on the U.S. Industrials sector. It's also overweight the Materials niche - that sector is only about 3-4% of the S&P 500, so the nearly 22% weight in PAVE is very pronounced. The fund should do well in the early stages of an economic recovery, and with a technical recession priced in for the second half of 2023, there are risks here. In theory, this could be a good play toward the end of the year and in 2024 based on the economic and market cycles.
PAVE: Sector & Industry Allocations
Top 10 Holdings
A Technical Recession Assumed By Economists In Q3-Q4 2023
The Technical Take
Despite economic headwinds, PAVE's chart is remarkably resilient. Notice in the graph below that shares continue to sport a bullish rounded bottom pattern while the long-term 200-day moving average has turned positive in its slope. There's obvious resistance at its highs in the $29 to $31 range - a breakout above that zone would imply a bullish measured move price objective to the upper $30s based on the 2022 double-bottom low under $23 and the range-highs (that difference would then be added on top of the breakout resistance level).
For now, I see near-term support at the rising 200-day along with the $26-$27 zone based on the December and year-to-date lows. Overall, with very strong momentum and high liquidity, the fund appears healthy from a technical perspective.
PAVE: Bullish Rounded Bottom Under Key Resistance
The Bottom Line
I have a buy rating on PAVE. It is not an overly expensive ETF via its expense ratio, the P/E valuation is attractive, and the chart is hovering just below its highs. A key risk is that it might be a bit early in the economic cycle to get long.
