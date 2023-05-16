Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blend Labs: Little Progress, Dire Straits

May 16, 2023 1:08 PM ETBlend Labs, Inc. (BLND)
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
885 Followers

Summary

  • Blend Labs has posted consistent and significant losses on both income and cash metrics.
  • It has also seen a very large decrease in revenues, with 3 quarters straight of high double digit declines.
  • The recent quarter indicates little progress towards turning this around, and the fundamentals do not look good enough for the firm to secure additional financing in this environment.
  • This gives it less than 6 quarters of cash burn.

stock graphy on screen

jxfzsy

Overview

Banking technology provider Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) released Q1 2023 earnings last week and managed to beat across both top and bottom line estimates. While this may have been a good showing relative to expectations, this quarter

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Koyfin

Koyfin

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
885 Followers
Investment analyst and prop trader primarily covering the technology sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.