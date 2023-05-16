Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Presents at SVB MoffettNathanson Inaugural TMT Conference (Transcript)

May 16, 2023 12:10 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) SVB MoffettNathanson Inaugural TMT Conference May 16, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sowmyanarayan Sampath - EVP and CEO for Verizon Consumer Group

Conference Call Participants

Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson

Craig Moffett

[Call Starts Abruptly] I think it is now passed or will shortly be embargoed until 8:00 o'clock -- is that what -- why don't you quickly just share with everyone the news from this morning and the sort of strategic relaunch of your plans?

Sowmyanarayan Sampath

Craig. Good morning. So good to be here. Everything I say will be covered by the safe harbor statement. For those who can't find it, it's in our Investor Relations site. We'll be saying things that are forward looking, so they're risk associated with, but the safe harbor covers all of it. Okay? We got that out of the way. I am so excited today to be launching what we call myPlan. It is a next generation plan that fundamentally changes how wireless is bought in this country today. Five years ago, we set the market with mix and match, which is a concept and everyone followed us after that.

We went back to our fundamental roots and says, what irritates customers the most, and then we found three things. They want flexibility, they want control, and they want more value. And we said, you know what, we are going to give them a 100% of all three of them. And we came up with myPlan. So myPlan essentially does, is you go in and first you decide what two network options you have. We have two network options. You know what? Of course one is called welcome.

One is called plus, two network options. And that is the core. That's the main actor and actress of the whole plan. It's the

