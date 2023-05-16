Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 12:53 PM ETBRF S.A. (BRFS), BRFFF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.35K Followers

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Miguel Gularte – Chief Executive Officer

Fábio Mariano – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gustavo Troyano – Itaú BBA

Isabella Simonato – Bank of America

Thiago Bortoluci – Goldman Sachs

Thiago Duarte – BTG Pactual

Leonardo Alencar – XP

Lucas Ferreira – JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to BRF’s conference call to discuss results regarding the First Quarter of 2023. This conference is being recorded, and the replay can be accessed on the company’s IR website at ir.brf-global.com. The presentation is also available for download. At this morning all participants are connected in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

Before proceeding, we would like to clarify that any forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of BRF’s management and the current information available to the company. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties as they relate to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors, analysts and journalists must understand that events related to the macroeconomic environment, industry and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the respective forward-looking statements.

Here with us today in this conference call are Mr. Miguel Gularte, CEO; and Fábio Mariano, CFO.

I would now like to turn the floor over to Mr. Gularte, who will start the presentation. Mr. Gularte, you may proceed.

Miguel Gularte

Good morning. I would like to thank everyone for attending our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. During this period, we remain focused on executing our efficiency plan, which advanced consistently showing progress on all our work fronts. We have evolved our operational indicators with emphasis on food conversion, mortality, yield, daily costs and level of logistics service. We also advanced in commercial execution and in the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.