ASML: How Macroeconomic Tensions Might Actually Benefit The Company

May 16, 2023 2:14 PM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML), ASMLF
Summary

  • The Trade Ban might negatively impact ASML's business.
  • Subsidizing from Europe and the US might offset these factors.
  • While ASML expects a market annual growth rate of 9% till 2030, the stock seems to be slightly overvalued.
  • Considering the macroeconomic developments and the market position, an investment could still make sense right now.

My current position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML; OTCPK:ASMLF) - making up around 8% of my stock portfolio - is up ~25% and I will now be going into detail as to what I plan to do with this position.

Business Segments ASML

Countries ASML Operates In

Chart
Chart
ASML's expected top and bottom line

Bear Case DCF ASML

Bull Case For ASML

German Buy-Hold-Check investor. With a degree in both mechanical engineering and economics, I am able to understand, quantify, and interpret both the economics and the technology of companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

