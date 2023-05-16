Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ares Capital: The 10% Marvel That Dominates High-Yield Investing

May 16, 2023 2:23 PM ETAres Capital (ARCC)ARES, BIZD, VYM, SCHD2 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • High-yield investments often come with elevated risks and minimal growth, leading to poor long-term returns.
  • Business development companies, or BDCs, mortgage REITs, or mREITs, and oil and gas midstream limited partnerships aka MLPs are common sources of high yields but underperform the S&P 500 Index and the Vanguard High-Yield ETF.
  • Ares Capital Corporation is considered the gold standard among high-yield BDC investments, with an 11% yield and a history of high shareholder returns.

Wirtschaftliche sanfte Landung

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I'm starting this article the same way I start most of my high-yield-focused articles: mentioning that most high-yield investments make me nervous.

Investments with very high yields often come with close to zero growth

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Image

Guggenheim Investments

Image

Ares Capital Corp.

Data by YCharts

Image

Seeking Alpha

Image

Ares Capital Corp.

Image

Ares Capital Corp.

Image

Ares Capital Corp.

Data by YCharts

FINVIZ

Leo Nelissen
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

