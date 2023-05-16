Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FTC Surprise Challenge Of Amgen's Acquisition Of Horizon Therapeutics

May 16, 2023 2:16 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN), HZNPSNY, SNYNF, JNJ
Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Biotech giant Amgen Inc. is facing a lawsuit from the FTC attempting to block its acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a deal worth around $25 billion.
  • The FTC's opposition is centered on the potential for Amgen to exploit Horizon's two key drugs, Tepezza and Krystexxa.
  • Amgen is expected to mount a robust defense, reflecting its genuine interest in securing the deal, but this will likely take until December 2023.
  • A settlement before trial is possible, but may involve a minor concession from Amgen.
  • If the deal ultimately breaks, there could be a downside towards $70-$80 per share for Horizon, but if it goes through, there's an expected upside of around 23% from the current price. The uncertainty and volatility surrounding this deal are expected to persist throughout the year.
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is acquiring Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) at $116.50 per share. Amgen is a huge $100+ billion market cap biotech. Horizon's market cap is no rounding error at ~$25 billion. That means this is a large deal. These

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
17.89K Followers
