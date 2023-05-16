Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bouygues SA (BOUYF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 1:56 PM ETBouygues SA (BOUYF), BOUYY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.35K Followers

Bouygues SA (OTCPK:BOUYF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pascal Grange - Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Christian Lecoq - Chief Financial Officer, Bouygues Telecom

Conference Call Participants

Nicolas Cote-Colisson - HSBC

Mathieu Robilliard - Barclays

Mollie Witcombe - Citi

Sam McHugh - BNP Paribas

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Bouygues Conference Call. For your information, this conference is being recorded. Please be aware that your lines are in a listen-only mode. However, at the end of the presentation, the lines will be opened for questions. [Operator Instructions]

I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Pascal Grange, Deputy CEO and CFO of Bouygues. Please go ahead, sir.

Pascal Grange

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Bouygues' First Quarter 2023 -- sorry. Is it okay?

Operator

Yes, please go ahead, sir.

Pascal Grange

Okay. With me today are Christian Lecoq, CFO of Bouygues Telecom; and Armelle Gary, Head of Investor Relations. Following our presentation, we will be answering your questions.

Let's start with our key messages on slide four. First, let me remind you that like every year, and notably due to the seasonality of our activities, especially at Colas' level, Q1 earnings are not indicative of half-year and full-year results. That said, group sales were up 46% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter 2022. This increase was mainly driven by the contribution of Equans, which was acquired in October 2022, but also reflects a solid performance from our business segments, as well as inflation.

Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates, group sales increased by 4%. The group COPA in the first quarter of 2023 increased by EUR75 million, compared to the first quarter of 2022 and

