Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cassava Sciences' Simufilam, Anavex's Blarcamesine, And Aricept: Shared Mechanisms Of Action In The Treatment Of Alzheimer's Disease

May 16, 2023 2:56 PM ETCassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)AVXL6 Comments
Lane Simonian profile picture
Lane Simonian
2.36K Followers

Summary

  • Blarcamesine, Aricept, and most probably simufilam are sigma-1 receptor agonists.
  • Sigma-1 receptor agonists often produce temporary improvements in cognition for those with mild cognitive impairment and can initially stabilize the disease in mild Alzheimer's disease patients, but not thereafter.
  • Blarcamesine appears to nearly stabilize mild Alzheimer's disease over longer periods of time than other sigma-1 receptor agonists, perhaps because it is acting as a direct antioxidant.
  • Cassava Sciences faces charges of data manipulation, staged the results of its early trial, and probably has an incorrect mechanism of action, and yet the results might be just good enough for FDA approval.
  • Based on yet still publicly unreleased biomarker data and dose dependent responses, the FDA could grant accelerated approval to blarcamesine.

Division Branching Off Ahead Traffic Road Sign Post

ryasick/E+ via Getty Images

Recently, I compared the relative effectiveness of Anavex's (AVXL) blarcamesine, Cassava Sciences' (NASDAQ:SAVA) simufilam, and Aricept for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease (article). I noted that blarcamesine and Aricept were sigma-1

This article was written by

Lane Simonian profile picture
Lane Simonian
2.36K Followers
Retired history instructor. Alzheimer's disease researcher for the past decade.My goal is to give investors solid advice based on the mechanisms of action of Alzheimer's drugs.  This advice is informed by  a background in biology (conservation, ecology, evolution, environmental science, and biochemistry) and seventeen years of a very in depth review of the research on Alzheimer's disease.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.