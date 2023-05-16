Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 2:16 PM ETAyr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.35K Followers

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCQX:AYRWF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Goubert - President & CEO

Brad Asher - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Semple - Echelon Capital Markets

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Matt McGinley - Needham & Company

Scott Fortune - ROTH MKN

Russell Stanley - Beacon Securities

Sonny Randhawa - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Welcome to the Ayr Wellness Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining us today are Ayr's President and CEO, David Goubert, and the company's CFO, Brad Asher.

The company will discuss forward-looking matters on this call, including targets for revenues and adjusted EBITDA. This forward-looking information is subject to the assumptions and risks as described in the company's management discussion and analysis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. As well, we remind you that adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. We refer you to the reconciliation to GAAP measures and other disclosure concerning non-GAAP measures contained in Ayr's management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

I will now turn the call over to Ayr's President and CEO, David Goubert. Please go ahead.

David Goubert

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. I continue to be impressed by the strong foundation with build at Ayr and what I've seen our team accomplish in my short tenure here. We have already begun to make progress on our operational and financial goals as evidenced by quarter-over-quarter revenue growing by 3%, and adjusted EBITDA growing by 9%, and posting our third straight quarter of positive cash flow from operations. From a year-over-year perspective, we grew revenue by 18% and adjusted EBITDA over 60%. I am pleased to report that our adjusted EBITDA margin reached 22.4% this quarter against 21.1% in Q4, on our way to our target of 25% by end of 2023. I am

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.