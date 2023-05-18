Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Picking A Winner In Industrial REITs

May 18, 2023 9:00 AM ETCOLD, EGP, FR, ILPT, INDT, LXP, PLD, PLYM, REXR, STAG, TRNO, VNQ4 Comments
Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Demand for Industrial REIT space continues to substantially outpace supply, resulting in astonishing rental spreads averaging over 40%, while occupancy rates and same-store NOI have reached record highs.
  • The five major industrial REITs raised full-year guidance this quarter, growing FFO much faster than the next closest major property sector.
  • Industrial REITs are more "expensive" than the average REIT, and pay lower initial dividends, but grow their dividends much faster than average.
  • This article examines 11 Industrial REITs, to single out the one company best poised to deliver outperformance over the next 2 to 5 years.
Empty warehouse in logistic center.

Vanit Janthra

Demand for warehouse space continues to substantially outpace supply, resulting in astonishing leasing spreads averaging over 40%.

Bar chart showing spreads have climbed to an astonishing 40.3%, with REXR, TRNO, and EGP realizing over 50%

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Prologis Research projects that completions of 455 msf (million square feet) of industrial space in 2023 will

Bar chart showing completions finally outstripping absorptions this year, after 12 years of the reverse

Hoya Capital Income Builder

line chart showing 2022 vacancy rate of 3.4% lowest since 2005, and bar chart showing 2022 rent growth of 28%, highest since 2005. Vacancy rate is projected to climb to 4.3% in 2023 and rent growth to fall to a still-healthy10.0%.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Line chart showing Industrial REIT same-store NOI in positive territory each of the past 11 years, peaking in 2022 at 8.8%. Bar chart showing REIT average for same metric plunged well below zero during pandemic, before rallying to 8.4% late in 2021, then dropping to 6.5% for the full year 2022

Hoya Capital Income Builder

industrial REIT FFO growth: table of figures for Industrial REITs, showing past results and 2023 growth estimates

Hoya Capital Income Builder

List of 19 REIT sectors, showing Industrials with second-highest average Price/FFO (after Farmland REITs), while Mortgage, Cannabis, and Hotel REITs are the 3 least expensive

FFO multiples for various REIT sectors (Hoya Capital Income Builder)

Company logo

Rexford Industrial Realty

... with by far the best growth prospects over the next two years, the best track record for FFO and dividend growth, and the highest dividend score of the 5 contenders.

Company logo

EastGroup Properties

