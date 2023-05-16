Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 2:30 PM ETLumiraDx Limited (LMDX), LMDXW
LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Melissa Garcia - Vice President Corporate Counsel

Ron Zwanziger - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Dorian LeBlanc - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Massaro - BTIG

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James

Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs

Jeffrey Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the LumiraDx First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Melissa Garcia. Please go ahead.

Melissa Garcia

Hello everyone and welcome to today's call to discuss LumiraDx's first quarter 2023 financial results issued earlier today. Joining us are LumiraDx's Chairman and CEO Ron Zwanziger; and Chief Financial Officer Dorian LeBlanc. The press release announcing our financial results is posted on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at lumiradx.com.

Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that any statements we make today, other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please be aware that all such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such as those detailed in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31st, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on May 1st, 2023 and in other filings that we make with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make must be considered in light of these factors. Actual results may vary materially.

Also during today's call, we may refer to certain non-IFRS financial measures. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or

