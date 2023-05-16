Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 2:31 PM ETBurford Capital Limited (BUR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.35K Followers

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Bogart - CEO & Director

Jon Molot - Chief Investment Officer

Jordan Licht - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Hamilton - Numis Securities Limited

David Chiaverini - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Hello. And welcome to Burford Capital’s 2022 Annual Financial Results. My name is Harry and I’ll be your operator. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to hand you over to Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer to begin. Christopher, please go ahead when you are ready.

Christopher Bogart

Thanks very much, Harry. Hi, everybody. Thank you for joining us once again for some discussion about Burford and its performance. As usual with me is Jon Molot, Bulford’s Chief Investment Officer and Jordan Licht, Burford's Chief Investment Officer. And you're going to hear from both of them during the course of the call as well. We're very pleased to be doing this today which meets our prediction about when we would have full year results for you. And while you already had a sense from our call in March that those results were going to be strong, today really confirms that our performance. We're going to do a few different things on this call, and they are summarized on slide 3. First, we're going to talk about our audited 2022 financial results, which show our EPS more than doubling, with strong growth in both capital provision and asset management income, which adds to the strong cash performance the we reported to you in March.

Then Jon is going to say a few words about early 2023 activity and just how much is going on in the portfolio right now, as well as touching on events in the YPF matter. We've talked before about

