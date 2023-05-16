Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.36K Followers

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Crawford - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Hardik Mehta - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Cooper - Beacon Securities

Rahul Sarugaser - Raymond James

Stefan Quenneville - Echelon Capital Markets

Ty Collin - Eight Capital.

Julian Hung - Stifel

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call for Quipt Home Medical Corp. [Operator Instructions]

We remind you that the remarks today will include forward-looking statements that are subject to important risks and uncertainties. For more information on these risks and uncertainties, please see the reader advisory at the bottom of the company's results news release as well as the MD&A, which we can find on SEDAR and EDGAR. The company's actual performance could differ materially from these statements.

At this point, I'd like to turn the call over to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Crawford. Please go ahead.

Greg Crawford

Thank you, operator. And thank you all for joining us today on the call. My name is Greg Crawford, and I'm the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quipt Home Medical. Joining me today is Hardik Mehta, our Chief Financial Officer, Tom Roehrig, our Executive Vice President of Finance; and Cole Stevens, our VP of Corporate Development.

Quipt Home Medical is a rapidly growing healthcare company, providing a full suite of home medical equipment and services to predominantly respiratory patients across the United States. Our mission is to provide patients with accessible, efficient and personalized care that empowers patients to take control of their health and ensures they receive the support they need to live their lives to the fullest.

We believe we have

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.