Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cosan S.A. (CSAN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 3:00 PM ETCosan S.A. (CSAN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.36K Followers

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 16, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luis Henrique - CEO

Ricardo Lewin - CFO and IRO

Conference Call Participants

Pedro Soares - BTG Pactual

Guilherme Palhares - Bank of America

Luiz Carvalho - UBS

Gabriel Barra - Citi

Bruno Montanari - Morgan Stanley

André Vidal - XP Investimentos

Regis Cardoso - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for waiting. And welcome to Cosan's Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter 2023. [Operator Instructions]

This video conference is being recorded and will be made available on the Company's IR Web site at cosan.com.br where the complete material of our earnings call can be found. You can also download the presentation in English from the chat icon. During the Company’s presentation, all participants will have their microphones disabled. The question-and-answer session will start after the presentation.

Please note that, the information contained in this presentation and in statements that maybe made during the earnings call regarding Cosan's business prospects, projections and operating and financial goals constitute the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management, as well as information currently available. Forward-looking considerations are not a guarantee of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as they refer to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Overall economic conditions, market conditions and other operating factors may affect Cosan's future performance and lead to results that differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Today, with us we have Mr. Luis Henrique, CEO; and Mr. Ricardo Lewin, CFO and IRO.

I will now turn it over to Mr. Ricardo.

Ricardo Lewin

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for participating in Cosan's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2023. We started the year with strong results in

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.