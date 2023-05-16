Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Peraso Inc. (PRSO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 3:04 PM ETPeraso Inc. (PRSO)
Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Sullivan - Chief Financial Officer

Ron Glibbery - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Williams - Benchmark Company

Kevin Liu - K. Liu & Company

Timothy Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Peraso Inc.'s First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

I would now like to turn the call over to the host for today's program, Jim Sullivan. Please go ahead.

Jim Sullivan

Good morning and thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Peraso's first quarter 2023 financial results. I'm Jim Sullivan, CFO of Peraso and joining me today is Ron Glibbery, our CEO. Yesterday, after the market closed, we issued a press release and released Form 8-K which was filed with the SEC. The press release and Form 8-K are available on Peraso's website at www.perasoinc.com under the Investor Relations section. There is also a slide presentation that we will be using in conjunction with today's call that may be accessed through the webcast link on the Investor Relations website.

As a reminder, comments made during today's conference call may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact, could be deemed as forward-looking. Peraso advises caution and reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, any projections of revenue, margins, expenses, non-GAAP gross profit non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss, cash flows or other financial items, including the anticipated cost savings. Also, any statements concerning the expected development, performance and market share or competitive performance of our products or technologies. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Peraso on the date here. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Peraso's actual results to

