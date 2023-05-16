VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

Recap

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) reported its Q1 2023 results on May 4, 2023. Its stock went up 61% in 10 days. At first glance, the company seemed to have achieved significant results in its turnaround. This article is to review the rationale behind the surge and the potential stock price movement thereafter.

Redfin is a technology-powered real estate brokerage that aims to make the process of buying and selling homes more efficient and cost-effective through its online platform and experienced agents.

Key takeaway from Q1 2023 earnings

In its Q1 2023 reports, Redfin made organizational changes, reducing managerial and support staff ratios to lead agents. This was intended to decrease transaction costs by 10%, hiring experienced agents, focusing on mortgage cross-selling, introducing concierge services, and expanding Redfin Premier to generate revenue, and enhance the customer experience.

We view these initiatives, including the exit from the home flipping business, as part of efforts to strengthen and return to the traditional broker model aimed at increasing its monetization efforts through web traffic and other initiatives.

The company projected a real estate service return to growth in Q2 2023 and strong double digit growth in rental and mortgage businesses. Redfin expects adjusted EBITDA for the full year to be breakeven or better, with an improvement of approximately $190 million compared to 2022.

Projection Real Estate Services Revenue (in millions) Rental Revenue (in millions) Mortgage Revenue (in millions) Q2 2023 $179 $45.5 $39.5 Q2 2022 $176 $38 $2.9 YoY Change 1.7% 19.7% 1266% Click to enlarge

Mom and pop investors were selling

According to Redfin, investors bought 18% of homes sold in Q4 2022, a decline from a record high in Q2 2022 in the past 10 years history as the result of higher interest rates, which affect investors' returns.

Investor purchase percentage (RDFN)

The initial phase of the bubble was fueled by investors making leveraged purchases, but it eventually burst when these investors began experiencing financial losses. However, a chart analysis indicates that the bleeding among investors may have reached a plateau, as the percentage of investor losses remained capped at a level of 13.5% without further increases, unlike the situation observed in 2008. This inference is further supported by a Redfin survey, which suggests that large institutional investors are still actively participating in the market.

Roughly one of every seven (13.5%) U.S. homes sold by an investor in March sold for less than the investor bought it for. That's comparable with February's 14.5% rate-the highest since 2016. It's also nearly triple the share of a year earlier and compares with a record low of 2.8% in May. Redfin agents say that small, individual investors are often the ones offloading their properties now, while many large investment companies are waiting on the sidelines for the market to improve.

Investor loss percentage (RDFN)

According to Redfin, at the start of 2023, both transaction volume and price trends in the real estate market reached their lowest points and began to show signs of improvement. This indicates a notable increase in demand throughout the year.

Number of transaction (RDFN) Number of transaction (RDFN)

We view the stabilized sales trend as a short-term bottom for the real estate sector. The stock is now clearly prepared for a repricing due to the stabilized outlook for the real estate sector and improved profitability of the company in our view.

Real estate dynamics are influenced by the supply

Despite showing improvement in market share, Redfin is still considered a relatively weak player in the market due to its lack of a robust supply.

Operating metrics (RDFN)

While the company's ability to offer agents twice the pay may be seen as a strength, we actually view it as a weakness.

Redfin agent metrics (RDFN)

The real estate sector is highly fragmented, with a scarcity of quality supply and a lack of standardization. In this sector, relationships with agents and landlords play a crucial role. Agents and landlords possess extensive knowledge about the local real estate markets, and they tend to collaborate with individuals or entities that can achieve higher sale prices or faster transaction speeds.

When evaluating the speed of sale and price appreciation of Redfin's services, the data suggests that they are not particularly impressive.

Precision Consulting's study was commissioned by Redfin and dated November 2022. Compared to competing brokerages' similar listings, Redfin listings had a $0.92 higher price per square foot, sold 3 days faster, had a 2.78 percentage point advantage in likelihood to sell within 60 days and had a 1.52 percentage point advantage in likelihood to sell within 90 days.

Entry to premier market

The company made efforts to enhance the quality of its supply by introducing premier buyers to agents and landlords. However, there were doubts about the effectiveness of this strategy, considering that Redfin was positioned in the mid-price range and that premier buyers were not its forte.

Expanded Redfin Premier nationwide and made the service available to homebuyers for the first time. With this launch, we made significant branding, marketing and website improvements that make it easier for customers to identify and connect with Premier agents.

When comparing Redfin with traditional players like Toll Brothers (TOL), it becomes evident that Redfin lacks construction capabilities, which affects its supply control. Toll Brothers, with its focus on luxury home construction, has a clear advantage in this area.

Valuation

The company's decision to exit the home flip business and revert to a traditional broker model had a significant impact on its valuation, bringing it in line with industry counterparts like Zillow Inc., (Z) and other traditional brokers.

From a traffic acquisition standpoint, Redfin's stock shows potential for growth. With 50 million unique visits each month, or 1/4 of Zillow's, the company's market valuation is barely 10% of Zillow's. If the company can sustain its monetization efforts and enhance profitability, there is a possibility for its stock to reach a substantial upside in our view.

Company Market Cap (in billions) Monthly Unique Visitors (in millions) Zillow 10.45 220 Redfin 1.18 50 Click to enlarge

When comparing Redfin to traditional brokers like Toll Brothers, Redfin's stock appears to be traded at a discount. We believe that Redfin's inability to exercise control over the housing supply may be the underlying reason for this. While Redfin's strategy for monetization may enhance its profitability, it is unlikely to alter the competitive dynamics within the industry. Furthermore, based on the P/S ratio metrics, the potential upside of Redfin's stock seems to be constrained.

Company P/S Ratio Redfin 0.58x Toll Brothers 0.72x Click to enlarge

Summary

Redfin's stock rebound can be attributed to encouraging guidance from the management, indicating a return to growth in its core business. We believe that the residential market's foundation remains robust, supported by a low unemployment rate. The market's sluggishness is likely due to the withdrawal of small-scale investors rather than a severe underlying issue. However, Redfin still lacks a distinct vision that would set them apart from their competitors. Nevertheless, we acknowledge that there is potential for the stock to rise if viewed from the perspective of acquiring more traffic. Consequently, we rate the stock as a hold.