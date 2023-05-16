Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Magazine Luiza S.A. (MGLUY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 3:32 PM ETMagazine Luiza S.A. (MGLUY)
Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTCPK:MGLUY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Fred Trajano – Chief Executive Officer

Roberto Bellissimo – Chief Financial Officer

Fabrício Garcia – Vice President-Operations

Eduardo Galanternick – Executive Director-E-commerce

André Fatala – Chief Technology Officer

Carlos Mauad – Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Maria Clara Infantozzi – Itau BBA

Eric Huang – Santander

Gustavo Senday – XP

Irma Sgarz – Goldman Sachs

Joseph Giordano – JP Morgan

Vinicius Pretto – Bank of America

Operator

Good morning everyone. Thank you for waiting. Welcome to Magalu's Conference Call regarding its Quarterly Results. [Operator Instructions] For those of you who need simultaneous translation, just click on the interpretation button, the globe icon at the bottom of the screen and choose your preferred language, English or Portuguese. We inform that this event is being recorded and will be available on the company's IR website at the address ri.magazineluiza.com.br, where you can already find the earnings release and the presentation both in Portuguese and English versions.

The link to the presentation in English is also available in the chat. During the presentation all participants will be in listen-only mode. We will then start the Q&A session. To ask questions, click on the Q&A icon on the bottom of your screen. Type your name, company and the language of your question. When you're announced a prompt to activate, your microphone will appear on the screen and then you must enable your microphone to proceed with a question. Questions received in writing will be answered later by the Investor Relations team.

I would now like to turn the floor over to Fred Trajano, CEO of Magalu. Mr. Trajano, go ahead.

Fred Trajano

Good morning everyone. Thank you very much for joining us in our earnings conference call to

