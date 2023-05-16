Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Terumo Corporation (TRUMF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 3:32 PM ETTerumo Corporation (TRUMF), TRUMY
Terumo Corporation (OTCPK:TRUMF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call May 15, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Naoki Muto - Chief Accounting and Financial Officer

Antoinette Gawin - President & Chief Executive Officer

Naoki Muto

Hello. I am the CAFO, Muto. I will explain our earnings results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. First, the highlights of this earnings announcement, the FY '22 sales revenue and operating profit results were both our highest ever. We also secured an increase in profit for the year.

Sales revenue grew 5% when excluding FX impact, as strong global demand continued, led by the U.S. market. At the same time, profit was greatly affected throughout the year by inflation. Although we achieved an increase in profit, the most recent Q4 saw not only an inflation impact but also onetime downward factors resulting in a shortfall against the guidance we announced in February Later, I will explain these onetime factors from Q4 in more detail.

Regarding the FY '23 guidance, sales revenue will continue to grow globally, and we anticipate 6% growth, excluding FX, to exceed the growth of the previous year, we will achieve improvement of operating profit in both amount and rate, growing profit in a double-digit percentage and improving profitability through expansion of high-margin products, even more assertive pricing policies, and cost reduction measures centered on manufacturing costs. Next slide, please.

Here are the P&L results. Sales revenue exceeded ¥820 billion for the full year, our highest ever result. Sales were driven by strong demand in the cardiovascular field globally, particularly the largest U.S. market. Operating profit was ¥117.3 billion, also our highest-ever result. However, inflation and supply chain disruption required us to continually take measures throughout the year. I will later explain how we plan to improve profitability in FY '23.

